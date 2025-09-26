Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt Ltd Introduces High-Performance Baffle Bags for Better Bulk Packaging

Bhiwani, India, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, a well-known global maker of polypropylene packaging solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its newest product, Baffle Bags. These bags are designed to make bulk handling more efficient and last longer.

Redefining Packaging for Bulk

Baffle Bags, often called Q-Bags or Formstable Bags, have baffles inside that keep them square while they are being filled. This design saves up to 30% of storage space and makes stacking safer, lowers transportation costs, and protects the product better.

These bags are strong and long-lasting, making them great for packaging food grains, chemicals, fertilisers, seeds, and other industrial commodities. Their special shape keeps them upright even when they’re only partially full, which lowers the chance of accidents when they’re being moved. By reducing down on wasted space, they make warehouse management and shipping more efficient. This makes them a good choice for firms that want to save money while still getting good results.

Innovation that focusses on the customer

Disha Jute’s Nikesh Shah, Managing Director, remarked, “Packaging isn’t just for storage; it’s also for adding value to our customers’ supply chains.” “Our Baffle Bags are made to be safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly for businesses all over the world.” They show how we want to integrate modern engineering with eco-friendly techniques that are good for company and the environment.

Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt Ltd is a company that makes jute and other products.

Disha Jute is a top maker and exporter of PP woven bags, jumbo bags, and custom packaging solutions. Its main office is in Haryana, India. The company has been around for decades and has a good reputation for being reliable and coming up with new ideas. Companies in agriculture, food, chemicals, and construction all trust its packaging solutions.

Disha Jute is still empowering companies all over the world with forward-looking bulk packaging that protects products, cuts costs, and protects the planet. This is because they care about quality, sustainability, and client pleasure.

Visit our website at https://dishajute.com.