Al Marwan Machinery Appointed as Official Sinoboom Dealer in Saudi Arabia

Sharjah, UAE, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Al Marwan Machinery, a leading name in heavy machinery solutions across the Middle East, proudly announces its official appointment as the authorized dealer for Sinoboom aerial work platforms in Saudi Arabia.

Building on its established role as Sinoboom’s trusted dealer in the UAE and Oman, this milestone reinforces Al Marwan’s commitment to delivering high‑quality mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and expanding its service footprint in one of the region’s fastest-growing construction markets.

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious development plans, including mega and giga‑projects such as NEOM, The Line, and Qiddiya, demand advanced high‑access solutions that combine safety, performance, and efficiency. With this partnership, contractors and facility managers in the Kingdom can now access Sinoboom’s comprehensive lineup of telescopic boom lifts, articulated boom lifts, scissor lifts, spider lifts, and vertical mast lifts, all supported by Al Marwan’s local after‑sales service, rapid spare parts availability, and extended warranties of up to two years on main components and up to five years on steel structures.

Key benefits for Saudi clients include:

Immediate access to Sinoboom’s full aerial product line

Fast delivery, local technical support, and OEM parts through Al Marwan’s new spare parts showroom

Simple online ordering via www.almarwan.com

Flexible rental and sales options to suit project needs

Sinoboom, a globally recognized MEWP manufacturer known for its innovative designs and reliable performance, brings models such as the TB58RJ Plus telescopic boom lift (amonf the tallest boom lifts worldwide, with a working height of 59.9 meters) and the AB46RJ articulated boom lift (with an outreach of 25.5 meters and a platform capacity of 455 kg) to the Saudi market.

This dealership follows a recent achievement at the CMME Awards 2025, where Sinoboom, through its partnership with Al Marwan Machinery, earned the “Newcomer of the Year” award, an accolade highlighting the collaboration’s impact on elevating standards in the regional aerial work platform market.

About Al Marwan Machinery

Al Marwan Machinery is a leading supplier of heavy machinery in the Middle East, offering sales, rentals, and after‑sales support for construction and industrial equipment. With decades of experience and a growing network of service hubs, Al Marwan is committed to delivering innovative, reliable solutions for its customers’ toughest challenges.

About Sinoboom

Sinoboom is a globally recognized manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, known for its safety-focused designs, advanced technology, and reliable performance across construction, facility management, and industrial applications.

For more information, please visit almarwan.com or contact one of Al Marwan offices accros the GCC.