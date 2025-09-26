CD Bioparticles Launches Custom Agarose Particle Services to Empower Biomolecule Purification and Separation

New York, USA, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ —With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has announced the expansion of its custom agarose particles services, including agarose particles synthesis, functionalization and conjugation services, to provide researchers and scientists with versatile microspheres for the efficient purification and separation of a wide range of biomolecules, including proteins and antibodies.

Agarose particles are porous gel microspheres that filter or separate mixtures of molecules based on their size. They are easily activated and can be used for the batch or column purification of proteins and antibodies. Their large internal porosity enables the purification of larger biomolecules, such as monoclonal antibodies. Particles coupled with protein, antibody, and functional groups on their surfaces can separate and purify targets via centrifugation and magnetic separation. They can also be used as affinity chromatography resins, ion exchange chromatography resins, size-exclusion chromatography resins, and hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins.

Agarose particles have numerous applications across various biological and pharmaceutical fields. For example, agarose particles are key reagents in chromatin immunoprecipitation, immunoprecipitation, and pull-down assays. Their versatility is enhanced by their ability to be coupled with various biomolecules, including antibodies, streptavidin, enzymes, and nucleic acids. This makes them valuable tools for industrial preparations in biological pharmaceuticals and biological engineering.

To fulfill the research needs of the scientific community, CD Bioparticles now offers custom agarose particle synthesis, functionalization, and conjugation services with proven technology and state-of-the-art equipment. The company can modify and conjugate agarose particles with various modifications, such as antibodies, proteins, and peptides, according to customers’ requirements. Additionally, CD Bioparticles can synthesize custom magnetic agarose particles for rapid magnetic separation and provide bulk ordering services.

CD Bioparticles’ agarose particles offer several superior properties that make them ideal for various applications. They provide high-purity proteins and high recovery when eluted. Their excellent chemical stability and ability to be reused multiple times make them a cost-effective choice. In addition, these particles have a high capacity and are easily activated, ensuring efficient and reliable performance.

CD Bioparticles provides a wide range of highly customizable and cost-effective solutions, including magnetic and nonmagnetic agarose particles, with varying diameters and percentages of agarose to suit different applications. Researchers can also customize the particles with a spacer arm of different lengths, and CD Bioparticles provides various types of functionalization and conjugation to ensure the final product is perfectly tailored to requirements.

To initiate a custom project, clients are invited to submit their specific requirements through the company’s Custom Service Questionnaire, specifying the particle diameter, the desired agarose percentage, spacer arm length and details for any required functionalization or conjugation, the quantity and the desired format, and any specific requirements for QC materials.

To learn more about the Custom Agarose Particles services or to contact the CD Bioparticles team for a consultation, quote, or proposal, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/services/custom-agarose-particles.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.