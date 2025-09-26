CD Bioparticles Introduces AAV Packaging Services to Accelerate Gene Therapy Research

New York, USA, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ —CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, is excited to announce the expansion of its Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) services with a focus on its advanced AAV Packaging services. This comprehensive offering can support the research community and fulfill their growing demands of gene therapy research and development by providing reliable and efficient AAV vector production.

The adeno-associated virus is a non-enveloped, single-stranded DNA virus. Due to its high safety profile, low immunogenicity, and ability to achieve long-term, stable gene expression in various tissues, AAV has become the preferred delivery tool in gene therapy and basic research. The AAV genome contains inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) and an expression cassette for exogenous gene expression. Recombinant viruses can be packaged to specifically infect various tissues by replacing the natural Rep/Cap genes and utilizing helper viruses or plasmid systems. Over 12 serotypes and numerous variants have been identified, and these AAVs are widely used in gene therapy research for ophthalmic, neurological, and hepatic diseases.

However, viral packaging is a highly complex and resource-intensive process. Differences in production methods, purification processes, and capsid properties can significantly impact vector performance. For researchers using AAVs, accessing reliable, cost-effective, and high-quality vector sources is critical to ensuring consistent and reliable experimental tools.

CD Bioparticles now offers a series of consistent and cost-effective AAV packaging services. The company’s proprietary AAV production system allows users to select the system that best suits their project requirements. CD Bioparticles provides a variety of cell lines for AAV vector production, including adherent and suspension-adapted HEK 293 and HEK 293T cells. This gives researchers the flexibility to choose the optimal production platform based on their specific needs. The company also offers multiple AAV purification protocols, including iodixanol gradient centrifugation, cesium chloride (CsCl) gradient centrifugation, and purification using AAVx affinity resins.

CD Bioparticles provides comprehensive AAV vector services, handling everything from vector construction and packaging plasmids to specific quality control to allow researchers to focus on experiments without any uncertainty. With a short turnaround of two weeks, CD Bioparticles guarantees a titer of at least 1E13 GC/mL and purity of over 95%. These AAV vectors boast a high full particle ratio of at least 80% and are supported by a large capacity of up to 1E17 GC. Leveraging over 20 years of expertise and a library of more than 1,000 AAV capsids, CD Bioparticles has successfully delivered over 5,000 AAV vectors.

Through services such as AAV vector design and AAV packaging, CD Bioparticles empowers researchers to innovate and succeed in gene therapy. To know more information about these advanced AAV technologies and solutions for gene therapy development, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/services/aav-packaging-service.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.