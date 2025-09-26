Ryan Group of Institutions Partners with Royal Grammar School Guildford, a 500-Year-Old Institution – to Launch Premium British Curriculum Schools in India

Bengaluru, India, 2025-09-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan Group of Institutions, India’s leading chain of schools with over 150 schools, today announced a landmark partnership with Royal Grammar School Guildford, with a distinguished 500-year legacy, to establish their first school in India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Ryan Group as it continues its commitment to fostering educational excellence and global citizenship across the nation.

RGS Guildford established over 500 years ago in 1509, boasts of a rich legacy of academic excellence and is consistently ranked among the top UK schools at both A level and GCSE. Its alumni frequently progress to prestigious universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Leading Russell group and Ivy league universities.

The new state-of-the-art co-educational school, to be known as RGSG Bengaluru, will be situated in Bengaluru, the IT Capital of India, featuring impressive facilities spread across 14 acres. This venture follows RGS Guildford’s successful international expansion into countries such as UAE, Qatar, Oman, and China, with the Ryan Group being the chosen partner for their debut in the Indian market. The campus is scheduled to welcome its inaugural cohort in September 2028

RGSG Bengaluru will offer an inspiring British curriculum, encompassing STEM, sports, art, drama, music, and a comprehensive co-curricular program. The school will thoughtfully integrate the best of local culture, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching educational experience for its students, equipping them with the skills and mindset needed for global success while remaining rooted in their heritage.

A distinctive advantage of this partnership is the extensive collaborative opportunities for RGSG Bengaluru students to engage with the UK campus and other RGS Guildford schools worldwide. This unique global network will provide students with an unparalleled international perspective, empowering them to shape their futures and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Commenting on this significant collaboration, Dr. Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions, stated, “This partnership builds upon our 50-year legacy of delivering quality education, further enhancing our offerings with a world-class international curriculum. We are confident it will empower our parents and students seeking international education in Bengaluru.”

Adding on, Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Institutions, said, “It’s an honour to collaborate with a distinguished brand like RGS Guildford in India. This collaboration represents our continued commitment to fostering educational excellence and global citizenship, empowering students to thrive in an interconnected world.”

Dr. Jon Cox, RGS Guildford Headmaster, added, “Tradition with innovation define us as an institution. This new partnership with Ryan Group in India provides the next exciting chapter in our history and underscores our dedication to nurturing the next generation of global citizens and continuing to provide a first-class education internationally.”

All RGS Guildford schools’ worldwide benefit from the founding school’s heritage and ethos, ensuring students are well-prepared for their future paths. The RGSG International team will work closely with Ryan Group to establish world-class curriculum and infrastructure for RGSG Bengaluru.

About Ryan Group: Ryan Group of Institutions, India’s leading K-12 chain of schools, is dedicated to encouraging students to be themselves and explore beyond boundaries. We empower children to think, explore, and learn with joy. Founded in Mumbai in 1976, Ryan Group has expanded to over 150 schools across 20 States and 40 cities, educating over 2.5 lakh students with the support of more than 16,000 educators over 50 years in India and abroad. Our core interests have consistently focused on quality education, commitment to excellence, and shaping the future. The group has also established institutions globally with a mission to take its quality of education international. For details, visit https://www.ryangroup.org/

About RGS Guildford: Located in the center of historic Guildford, UK, Royal Grammar School Guildford is an independent day school for students aged 3 to 18. Founded in 1509, RGS Guildford has a long-established national reputation for academic excellence, consistently ranking among the top schools in the country at both A Level and GCSE, supported by very strong extra-curricular activities. Its students frequently matriculate to the most prestigious universities in the UK and overseas. The RGS is a dynamic and forward-thinking school that also prides itself on its traditional values of decency and respect. RGS Guildford International was established to expand the RGS Guildford family of schools internationally.

