GPS Tracker Market 2030: Sustainability Meets Technology in Asset Tracking

The global GPS tracker market was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by technological advancements, increased demand for asset tracking, and growing security and safety concerns across various sectors. A significant contributor to market expansion is the rising implementation of GPS tracking systems in the logistics and transportation industries.

As supply chain visibility becomes increasingly important, organizations are adopting GPS trackers to manage fleets, improve delivery accuracy, and reduce fuel consumption. This is especially relevant in sectors where timely deliveries and operational efficiency are vital. The rapid growth of e-commerce has further accelerated demand for real-time shipment monitoring, prompting logistics providers to invest heavily in GPS solutions.

Beyond logistics, industries such as construction, agriculture, and mining are leveraging GPS tracking to manage equipment use, reduce downtime, and prevent theft. Additionally, integrating GPS with technologies like AI, big data, and cloud computing enables predictive maintenance and enhanced analytics, boosting operational efficiency. In response to regulatory pressures and growing environmental concerns, companies are also using GPS solutions to optimize route planning and cut emissions, aligning with broader sustainability objectives.

GPS trackers are also widely used for theft prevention, monitoring of high-value assets, and personal safety—for example, tracking children, elderly family members, or remote employees. Technological innovations have led to the creation of compact, affordable, and easy-to-use GPS tracking devices, expanding their appeal in both commercial and consumer markets.

Order a free sample PDF of the GPS Tracker Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global GPS tracker market in 2024, accounting for over 23.0% of revenue share. This dominance is supported by advanced technological infrastructure, early adoption of telematics, and strong demand across industries such as transportation, logistics, healthcare, automotive, and defense. Growth is particularly driven by the region’s thriving fleet management sector.

Standalone GPS trackers held the largest market share by type in 2024, with over 30.0% of revenue. Growing safety concerns, especially for children, elderly individuals, and lone workers, are driving the demand for compact, standalone devices that do not require pairing with smartphones.

Hardware dominated the market by component, accounting for more than 47.0% of revenue share in 2024. This includes GPS chips, display units, antennas, and batteries. Technological advancements such as multi-constellation GNSS (e.g., GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou) are enhancing device accuracy and performance in challenging environments like urban areas and forests.

The fleet tracking segment led by application, contributing over 38.0% to market revenue in 2024. Fleet operators face ongoing cost pressures, and GPS tracking helps reduce fuel consumption, minimize idling time, and streamline maintenance schedules—leading to operational savings.

By end use, the transportation and logistics sector held the largest share, contributing close to 30.0% in 2024. With rising global trade volumes and surging e-commerce, the sector is under pressure to provide faster, more efficient, and secure deliveries—making GPS tracking solutions essential for real-time fleet management and supply chain visibility.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.04 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.83 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 17.4%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the global GPS tracker market include: Garmin Ltd., Geotab Inc., Verizon Connect, Trimble Inc. and TomTom International BV. These companies are actively pursuing strategic initiatives—such as product innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions—to expand their market presence and differentiate themselves in a highly competitive landscape.

Key Players

ATrack Technology Inc.

Broadcom

Collins Aerospace

Garmin Ltd.

Geotab Inc.

Hexagon AB

MiTAC Holdings Corp

Orbcomm Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TomTom International BV

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Connect

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global GPS tracker market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological integration, rising demand for real-time asset monitoring, and enhanced safety requirements across commercial and personal applications. As companies increasingly adopt GPS solutions for fleet management, predictive maintenance, theft prevention, and route optimization, the market will continue expanding across diverse sectors. Innovations like AI-powered analytics, IoT integration, and compact device design are making GPS tracking more accessible and effective than ever. With a CAGR of 17.4% projected through 2030, and increasing uptake across logistics, agriculture, construction, and personal safety, GPS trackers are becoming indispensable tools in the modern connected world.