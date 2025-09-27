Announcement of a Collaboration Between IIQF & LIBF

Posted on 2025-09-27 by in Education // 0 Comments

IIQF - libf collaboration

MUMBAI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to announce that five of our flagship programmes are now officially CPD Accredited by LIBF (formerly London Institute of Banking and Finance) as part of their Accredited CPD Programme initiative.

LIBF is a 140-year-old UK-based professional body that is regulated by Ofqual, the UK government’s qualifications regulator. LIBF, which is part of Walbrook Institute London, is globally respected for its qualifications and thought leadership in banking, finance, fintech, and trade.

LIBF has upskilled more than 1.5 million finance professionals in 130 countries since 1879.

Why this matters to you:

  • Dual Advantage: Combine IIQF’s practical, industry-led training with LIBF’s globally recognized CPD Credits.
  • Career Uplift: Differentiate yourself in the global finance job market with a CPD-backed qualification.
  • International Recognition: Your credentials are trusted by employers worldwide.
  • Future-Ready Curriculum: Learn from content continuously updated to reflect real-world quantitative finance demands from IIQF (India’s First Quant Finance Institute).

This accreditation empowers you with a world-class, professionally accredited education designed to help you lead and innovate in quantitative finance.

Explore & Enroll Now

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution