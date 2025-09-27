Announcement of a Collaboration Between IIQF & LIBF

MUMBAI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to announce that five of our flagship programmes are now officially CPD Accredited by LIBF (formerly London Institute of Banking and Finance) as part of their Accredited CPD Programme initiative.

LIBF is a 140-year-old UK-based professional body that is regulated by Ofqual, the UK government’s qualifications regulator. LIBF, which is part of Walbrook Institute London, is globally respected for its qualifications and thought leadership in banking, finance, fintech, and trade.

LIBF has upskilled more than 1.5 million finance professionals in 130 countries since 1879.

Why this matters to you:

Dual Advantage: Combine IIQF’s practical, industry-led training with LIBF’s globally recognized CPD Credits.

Combine IIQF’s practical, industry-led training with LIBF’s globally recognized CPD Credits. Career Uplift: Differentiate yourself in the global finance job market with a CPD-backed qualification.

Differentiate yourself in the global finance job market with a CPD-backed qualification. International Recognition: Your credentials are trusted by employers worldwide.

Your credentials are trusted by employers worldwide. Future-Ready Curriculum: Learn from content continuously updated to reflect real-world quantitative finance demands from IIQF (India’s First Quant Finance Institute).

This accreditation empowers you with a world-class, professionally accredited education designed to help you lead and innovate in quantitative finance.