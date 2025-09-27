Microchip Technology Strengthens Corporate Social Responsibility Programs in India with Education and Skills-Based Development Initiatives

Microchip supports new school infrastructure projects in India, driving innovation through makerspaces and vocational training

DELHI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP), a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions, has strengthened its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in India. Through ongoing investments in education, skills-based development and community programs, the company continues to demonstrate its long-term commitment to youth development and educational advancement. Microchip has a legacy of community involvement, and its India-focused CSR programs are designed to align with national priorities and regulatory frameworks.

Microchip India’s CSR program focuses on advancing education and workforce readiness in alignment with India’s CSR regulation. Through initiatives that promote STEM learning such as vocational training, Microchip aims to expand access to quality education in underserved communities to help prepare youth for future careers.

Microchip has helped reconstruct various schools near Bengaluru’s rural districts, undertaken road improvement projects leading to the schools and is now constructing two new schools in Karnataka to expand access to foundational education. In Tamil Nadu, the company inaugurated an upgraded Centre of Excellence in 2022 to benefit children from Krishnagiri and has helped reconstruct the schools and hostels in the area. Additionally, Microchip leads a monthly school clean-up initiative in Chennai, actively engaging employees and their families in community service.

Similarly, in Hyderabad, Microchip partners with the Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), Youth-Hub (Y-Hub), and Inqui-Lab Foundation to support innovation aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Together, they have launched an innovation space at a Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. This all-girls’ high school in Maheshwaram offers students access to hands-on learning through prototyping kits, maker tools and teacher training. The initiative is overseen by Microchip’s local CSR committee to ensure sustained impact.

“At Microchip, we believe that meaningful innovation begins with empowering communities and creating opportunities for all,” said Srikanth Settikere, vice president and managing director of Microchip’s India Development Center. “Our CSR programs in India reflect our deep commitment to shared growth, particularly through education and vocational training. We hope to foster resilient communities and contribute to a more sustainable future for all.”

Microchip India’s CSR efforts also extend to environmental stewardship, social and healthcare responsibility, as well as broader community engagement, reflecting a holistic approach to corporate citizenship. The company remains committed to scaling its impact in India through continued collaboration with local partners and stakeholders.

Microchip’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability is embedded across its operations. The company fosters a culture that empowers employees to drive continuous improvements, ensuring sustainability practices are integrated into business processes. Through its Sustainability Megatrend team, Microchip also develops solutions that help customers reduce resource consumption, such as energy and water, by leveraging its broad portfolio of high-efficiency products. This approach strengthens Microchip’s ability to innovate responsibly and deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):



Photo 1: Construction at school site in Chennai’s outskirts

Photo 2: Reconstructed elementary school classroom in rural Bengaluru

Photo 3: Inauguration of upgraded Centre of Excellence (ARCOD Namma Veedu, children of Krishnagiri) in Tamil Nadu

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

###

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.