National Cannabis Leaders Unite for Groundbreaking Conference in 2026

San Diego, California, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Three leading cannabis organizations — the Institute for Cannabis Research (ICR), the Global Hemp Innovation Center (GHIC), and the National Interdisciplinary Cannabis Symposium (NICS) — are joining forces to launch what will be the most comprehensive interdisciplinary cannabis research conference in the United States, set for October 19-21, 2026, at the Double Tree by Hilton – Mission Valley in San Diego, California.

With the NICS signing on as co-organizer, this collaboration will bring together researchers, healthcare providers, policymakers, legal experts and judges, industry leaders, educators, and social scientists for a deep dive into cannabis science, policy, and innovation.

“This isn’t just another conference. It’s a convergence of cannabis science and dialogue,” said Dr. Chad Kinney, Director of ICR at Colorado State University Pueblo. “We’re gathering every corner of the cannabis research ecosystem to spark breakthroughs and shape the future.”

“We see this as a great moment,” said Jeffrey Steiner, Director of Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center. “The partnership reflects a growing recognition of the need to have the latest findings in agriculture, medicine, law, economics, culture, and beyond be presented for use in fact-based decision-making.”

What to Expect:

– Dozens of sessions across 12+ disciplines

– Keynotes from global leaders in cannabis science and policy

– Industry exhibits on emerging industrial hemp and cannabis innovations

– Legal roundtables, indigenous voices panels, social equity summits

– The latest outcomes from cutting-edge scientific research

– Clinical training, interactive workshops, and more

“Together, we will build on years of pioneering work in curating inclusive, evidence-based cannabis discourse,” said Judge May Celeste (ret.), Director of NICS. “We are creating a powerful engine for knowledge exchange, equity, and innovation that will shape cannabis scholarship and practice for decades.” “As Chair of the 2026 conference, I’m thrilled to help lead this unprecedented collaboration,” said Joanna Zeiger, MS, PhD. “By bringing science, policy, business, and equity together in one space, this conference will be a thought-leader in the field of cannabis.” The call for session proposals will be announced in Fall 2025. Stay Connected: