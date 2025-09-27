Bungi Enterprises & B.M.O. Boss Music Online Announce Expansion and Upcoming Releases with New “VIP BOSS SPACE” Studios in

Los Angeles, CA,2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Bungi Enterprises is making waves in the record industry as its music division,B.M.O. Boss Music Online is all set for exponential growth. The company is happy to announce the opening of its brand-new recording studio, “VIP BOSS SPACE”. This is located near SpaceX in Los Angeles, California.

Heading this expansion is entrepreneur, producer, and recording artist G. Abrams, whose motto “Being Useful Never Giving In” continues to inspire his work. As thefounder of Stop The Violence Use Your Talents and the Stop The Violence TV Show, Abrams has long been committed to creating positive change through music and media.

With several new releases in the pipeline, Abrams and his team are ready to make their mark on the industry with fresh sounds and powerful visuals.

Upcoming Releases

● Artist: GERNADO

Album: JAH NADO VIBRATIONS (Coming Soon)

● Artist: Crime Bozz 2.0

Mixtape: NO FKS GIVING (Coming Soon)

Recently, GERNADO performed live at an exclusive private concert held at the iconic Abrams Tower in Los Angeles. Hosted by LA Free Concerts and legendary artistFred Abrams, the Hollywood social mixer blended art and music in an intimate setting.

Fans were treated to uplifting performances of tracks such as Jah Knows, Dreams, and LIT, all of which will feature on his upcoming album JAH NADO VIBRATIONS.

To mark his milestone “BIG 50” birthday, Abrams is also gearing up to release another music video this fall titled “Moving Forward” with many more new projects, including CAVALI aka Crime Bozz 2.0’s highly anticipated mixtape NO FKS GIVING. The team is quite positive as CAVALI delivers more Hip Hop & Trap straight from the streets of Florida to the coasts of California.

This next phase for B.M.O. Boss Music Online not only celebrates artistry and innovation but also reinforces their mission of bringing impactful urban music to global audiences.

About B.M.O. Boss Music Online

B.M.O. Boss Music Online is an independent record label founded by G. Abrams. Known for fostering talent and creating meaningful music, the label continues to expand its influence in the entertainment industry with a focus on originality, creativity, and community-driven values.

