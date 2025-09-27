MAIRE, Fabrizio Di Amato receives the Italian Quality Award from the Leonardo Committee

MILANO, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — On National Made in Italy Day, Fabrizio Di Amato, President and Founder of MAIRE, was awarded the prestigious Italian Quality Award by the Leonardo Committee. This award celebrates the manager’s exceptional contribution to strengthening Italy’s global reputation as a centre of industrial excellence, innovation and sustainability.

Fabrizio Di Amato: “This award is an important milestone for our group”

Under Fabrizio Di Amato’s leadership, MAIRE has emerged as a leading player in industrial engineering and energy transition. The company’s success lies in its ability to provide cutting-edge infrastructure solutions while prioritizing sustainability and technological advancement. The Italian Quality Award not only acknowledges MAIRE’s engineering achievements, but also highlights its forward-looking business model, one that balances global competitiveness with environmental responsibility. The manager emphasized the collective effort behind this recognition, dedicating the award to the entire MAIRE team: “This recognition is an important milestone for our group. I dedicate it ideally to all the people of MAIRE who, with commitment and dedication, contribute every day to our mission. Innovating, growing and supporting the value of Made in Italy remains our priority”. Fabrizio Di Amato’s statement reflects a core value of the company’s corporate philosophy: progress driven by people, united by a shared vision of sustainable industrial development. The Italian Quality Award, presented by the Leonardo Committee, stands among the most prestigious honours in the country’s business landscape. With over 160 influential members (including entrepreneurs, artists, scientists, and intellectuals), the Committee is dedicated to promoting Italian creativity, ingenuity, and production worldwide. The award ceremony took place in the evocative setting of Villa Madama during the official National Day of Made in Italy. It was attended by prominent Italian authorities including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Enterprise Minister Adolfo Urso, Confindustria President Emanuele Orsini, ICE Chairman Matteo Zoppas, and Leonardo Committee Chairman Sergio Dompé.

Leadership and vision: Fabrizio Di Amato’s career path

Fabrizio Di Amato, born in 1963, is one of Italy’s most prominent industrial entrepreneurs, known for his visionary leadership in engineering and energy transition. After studying Political Science at the University of Rome La Sapienza, he launched his first business at just 19 years old. From 1983 onwards, he made a series of strategic acquisitions that laid the foundations for what would become the Maire Tecnimont Group. A major turning point came in 2004 with the acquisition of Fiat Engineering, enabling the group to expand into energy, civil infrastructure, and international markets. The following year, the purchase of Tecnimont from Edison strengthened the group’s position in oil & gas and petrochemicals. Maire Tecnimont was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 2007, the same year it acquired Tecnimont Private Limited in India. Subsequent acquisitions of Dutch firm Stamicarbon and Italy’s KT-Kinetics Technology further strengthened the group’s technological leadership worldwide. In 2018, Fabrizio Di Amato launched NEXTCHEM, focusing on green chemistry and the energy transition. In addition to his entrepreneurial activities, he has played a key role in promoting Italian engineering, founding Federprogetti in 2008 and serving as President of ANIMP and Vice President of Assolombarda. Knighted as Cavaliere del Lavoro in 2016, he was also awarded an honorary degree in Chemical Engineering from the Politecnico of Milan in 2018. That same year, he founded the Evolve Foundation to preserve and promote Italy’s industrial heritage.