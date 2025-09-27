GainTools Software: The Ultimate Solution to Switch Data from Mac Outlook to Windows Outlook MSG Format

NEW YORK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — GainTools, a trusted provider of email migration and data management tools, proudly announces the latest OLM to MSG Converter Software. The advanced tools are specially designed to make switching data from Mac Outlook to Windows Outlook MSG format quick and secure.

For many years, professionals and businesses have faced lots of challenges when moving emails, attachments, and other mailbox data between platforms. With many organisations relying on Microsoft Outlook for Windows, transferring mailboxes from Mac Outlook has often been complicated and difficult. GainTools has solved this issue with its latest Conversion tool. The software enables users to export Mac Outlook OLM emails to MSG format with attachments smoothly without any struggle.

Key Features of OLM to MSG Converter By GainTools Software:

Ensures complete and secure conversion of Outlook for Mac OLM files to MSG, while preserving all data.

Batch Conversion of OLM files at once, saving valuable time and effort.

Works effortlessly with Mac Outlook (2011, 2016 & 2019) and Windows Outlook (2024, 2021, 2019, 2016 and older versions), ensuring flexibility for personal and business users.

Simple and User-Friendly Interface that both technical and non-technical users can use.

Compatible with all newer and previous versions of Windows OS.

With the OLM to Outlook MSG Converter, users no longer need to worry about losing important business emails or spending hours on manual migration. This specialised software guarantees an efficient and effortless conversion of OLM files to Outlook MSG format, offering smooth accessibility in Windows environments.

CEO at GainTools, Adam Smith, stated, “We created this tool to address a growing demand for cross-platform email migration. Our goal is to make switching from Mac Outlook to Windows Outlook simple, fast, and risk-free.”

About GainTools

GainTools is a leading software provider specialising in data migration, backup, and recovery solutions. With a commitment to building easy-to-use yet powerful tools, GainTools has helped thousands of individuals and organisations worldwide simplify complex email management tasks.

Media Contact

Company: GainTools Software Solutions

Email: support@gaintools.com

Website: https://www.gaintools.com