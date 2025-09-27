On-Demand Grocery Delivery App Launched with Advanced Features for a Seamless Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Gojek Clone App, a leading provider of on-demand app solutions, has officially launched its new On-Demand Grocery Delivery App, designed to simplify grocery shopping for customers, streamline operations for store vendors, and provide flexible opportunities for delivery drivers. This innovative app brings convenience, efficiency, and flexibility to the grocery shopping experience, catering to the needs of today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

Key Features of the On-Demand Grocery Delivery App

Customer App

Easy Registration: Users can register by providing basic information such as name, email, contact details, and referral code.

Filter Store: Customers can filter stores based on name, ratings, offers, location, and more.

Multiple Payment Options: Users can choose to pay via cash, credit card, or in-app wallet.

Add to Cart: Easy addition or removal of grocery items for hassle-free checkout.

Schedule Delivery: Customers can schedule grocery deliveries as per their convenience.

Review & Rating: After each order, customers can provide ratings and reviews of stores and drivers.

Driver App

Social Login: Drivers can log in via social accounts like Facebook or Google.

Manage Profile: Drivers can update personal information and profile pictures.

Earning Reports: View detailed reports covering completed, canceled, running, and pending orders.

Manage Documents: Drivers can upload and manage essential documents such as ID proof and vehicle insurance.

Order Request Management: Drivers receive new grocery order requests and can accept or reject them.

Manage Delivery Radius: Adjust the delivery radius according to their preference.

Store Vendor App

Store Settings: Manage store details including name, address, minimum order amount, and delivery radius.

Order Minimum Amount: Define or modify the minimum amount for order processing.

Offers Management: Add or remove promotional offers to attract customers.

Manage Order Requests: Vendors can accept or decline new grocery order requests.

ON/OFF Product: Vendors can turn grocery items ON or OFF based on stock availability.

History Tracking: View a detailed history of all orders, including completed, canceled, running, and pending orders.

Gojek Clone App is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in on-demand app solutions. With features such as flexible payment options, scheduled deliveries, real-time order tracking, and comprehensive management tools for stores and drivers, the platform delivers a seamless and efficient experience for all users. Gojek Clone App remains committed to providing innovative solutions that simplify everyday services, enhance operational efficiency, and offer greater convenience for both businesses and customers.