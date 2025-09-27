BFC Publications Presents Between Dreams and Heartbeats by Gitika Verma

NEW YORK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is delighted to announce the release of Between Dreams and Heartbeats, a heartfelt contemporary romance by debut author Gitika Verma. This captivating novel beautifully explores the themes of love, loss, ambition, and the magic of second chances.

The story follows Aanya and Aarav, two souls once bound by love and separated by silence. After five long years, fate brings them face-to-face again, this time across a job interview table. What unfolds is a journey that moves from the bustling streets of Delhi to the serene lanes of Zurich, where dreams collide with reality, and old emotions resurface with renewed intensity. Through its deeply emotional narrative, Between Dreams and Heartbeats captures the delicate balance between personal ambition and matters of the heart, reminding readers that while goodbyes may feel final, some are only the beginning of a new chapter.

About the Author

Gitika Verma is a journalist-turned-author who spent over 15 years reporting for The Times of India, NDTV, and Zee News, covering everything from breaking news to stories of hope in disaster zones. She now brings the same depth and honesty to fiction. Alongside her writing career, Gitika heads the Content and Communication department at a top digital marketing firm, where she leads innovative storytelling and brand strategy. She also hosts The Unscripted podcast, writes her blog A Walk with Gitika on WordPress, and is the founder of Plant Shui, a mindful green lifestyle brand.

Her debut novel, Between Dreams and Heartbeats, is a powerful and emotional journey through love, loss, and the strength it takes to begin again.

Between Dreams and Heartbeats is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.