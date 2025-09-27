Softlink Global Wins ‘Most Innovative Logistics Technology Company’ at CargoNXT’s 4th Edition Logistics & SCM Summit 2025

NEW YORK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Softlink Global, the digital backbone of freight forwarding, has been named ‘Most Innovative Logistics Technology Company’ at CargoNXT’s 4th Edition Logistics & SCM Summit 2025, hosted by Cargo Insights at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi.

The award highlights Softlink Global’s relentless commitment to redefining the logistics and supply chain industry through next-generation, AI-powered innovations. For over three decades, Softlink Global has led the digital transformation of freight forwarding with a unified, intelligent technology ecosystem.

At the heart of this transformation is Logi-Sys, Softlink’s flagship Intelligent Cloud ERP platform trusted by freight forwarders, customs brokers, and logistics service providers worldwide. What distinguishes Softlink Global is its continuous innovation, embedding AI and automation to optimize operations across the supply chain:

LogiBRAIN – The intelligence and decision-support layer of Logi-Sys, delivering logistics-specific dashboards and analytics for shipment trends, customer behavior, and revenue insights, enabling smarter and faster business decisions.



LogiTRACK – A self-service interface empowering shippers, consignees, and agents to book, track, approve, and monitor shipments in real time, improving transparency and customer trust.



LogiLENS – An AI-driven document processing engine that automates data extraction, classification, and entry across formats—streamlining customs filing, AP reconciliation, and shipping documentation while reducing manual effort.



BoxyAI – An intelligent virtual assistant that simplifies user support, automates routine tasks, and provides actionable suggestions to boost operational efficiency.

Accepting the recognition, Amit Maheshwari, Founder and CEO of Softlink Global, said:

“Being awarded ‘Most Innovative Logistics Technology Company’ is a proud moment for all of us at Softlink Global. Our mission has always been to simplify logistics with intelligent, scalable technology, helping our customers build smarter, more responsive logistics businesses.”

Kunal Maheshwari, Chief Growth Officer at Softlink Global, added:

“Today’s logistics leaders need more than just software—they need foresight, intelligence, and agility. With innovations like LogiBRAIN, LogiLENS, and BoxyAI, we’re giving them that edge and reshaping what logistics technology can achieve.”

Beyond technology, Softlink Global continues to invest in industry development through initiatives like Softlink Academy, skilling professionals and preparing future-ready talent for logistics.

As the digital backbone of freight forwarding, Softlink Global remains committed to shaping the future of logistics—powered by intelligence, driven by innovation.

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is the digital backbone of freight and logistics, trusted by over 10,000 organizations across 50+ countries. Its flagship platform, Logi-Sys, unifies freight, customs, warehouse, transport, CRM, finance, and compliance on the cloud, enabling scalable, data-driven operations.