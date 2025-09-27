CannabisDeals Wins 4th Industry Award: Best Cannabis Price Comparison Platform 2025

LONDON, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — CannabisDeals US has once again proven itself as a leader in cannabis e-commerce, earning the title of Best Cannabis Price Comparison Platform 2025 from GHP News. This latest honor marks the company’s fourth major industry award, building on its recognition from GHP in 2023 and the Prestige Awards, which celebrated the platform’s innovation and global vision.

Founded with the mission to make cannabis shopping more transparent and affordable, CannabisDeals US has become a trusted hub for consumers seeking clarity in a fast-growing market. By offering real-time price comparisons across dispensaries and brands, the platform ensures that buyers always find the best available deals without sacrificing quality.

The platform’s journey began in the UK in 2019, where it quickly established itself as a pioneer in cannabis commerce technology. Since expanding into the US, CannabisDeals has continued to innovate, setting new standards for how consumers access and compare cannabis products. The recognition from GHP in both 2023 and 2025 underscores the company’s consistent impact and its dedication to advancing the cannabis industry.

“Our mission has always been to empower cannabis consumers with choice and transparency,” said Theo Valmis, Founder of CannabisDeals US. “Being recognized for the second time by GHP and now receiving our fourth award overall is a strong validation of the vision we’ve been building since launch. It shows that technology and consumer-first thinking can transform the cannabis experience.”

Looking ahead, CannabisDeals is preparing to introduce its most ambitious feature yet: the AI-powered Bud Concierge. This personalized recommendation tool will guide consumers to the right products based on their preferences, budget, and desired effects. By blending technology with consumer insights, CannabisDeals is redefining cannabis shopping, making it smarter, faster, and more accessible than ever before.

With four major industry awards and a reputation for driving innovation, CannabisDeals US is poised to continue leading the evolution of cannabis commerce.

For more information and to explore the latest cannabis deals, visit: https://cannabisdealsus.com.

For UK visit https://cannabisdeals.co.uk.