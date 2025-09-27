Kangaroo Training Institute Leads the Way with Confined Space and Height Safety Training

QLD, Australia, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute offers certified training in confined space entry and online safety refresher courses to help Australian workers stay compliant, confident, and workplace-ready.

Kangaroo Training Institute continues to support Australian workers with practical and accessible safety training, including its essential enter and work in confined spaces training course. Designed for those working in high-risk areas, the course equips participants with the skills needed to safely operate in enclosed or restricted spaces—environments known to carry significant risk.

With a focus on hazard identification, personal protective equipment (PPE), emergency response, and gas detection, this nationally recognised training is suitable for tradies, site supervisors, and contractors across a wide range of industries, including construction, water treatment, mining, and energy.

To complement this, Kangaroo Training Institute now offers an online refresher course gas test atmospheres, helping certified workers stay compliant and confident. The course is delivered online to maximise convenience while ensuring all necessary regulatory requirements are met.

The institute also provides the popular working at heights ticket online, allowing individuals to update or obtain their height safety certification remotely. The online format suits professionals needing flexibility while keeping up with safety legislation and onsite requirements.

“Our goal is to provide real skills for real work environments,” said a spokesperson from Kangaroo Training Institute. “From confined space entry to gas detection and working at heights, we ensure all our participants receive top-tier safety training that can be applied directly in the field.”

All courses at Kangaroo Training Institute are taught by experienced industry professionals and meet national competency standards. Flexible delivery, including blended and online learning, makes it easier than ever for workers to stay safe and certified.

To find out more about enrolling in the enter and work in confined spaces training or to book an online refresher course gas test atmospheres, visit www.kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.

About Kangaroo Training Institute

Kangaroo Training Institute is one of Australia’s leading vocational education providers, offering hands-on and online training for high-risk industries. With a strong focus on safety, compliance, and career development, KTI empowers professionals across the country to gain the skills they need for success.