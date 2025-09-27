Pioneering NiCarb Plating Solutions for Diverse Industries

MANSFIELD, TX, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — At DuraTech, we specialize in Durabide®, our proprietary formulation of composite electroless nickel plating. In the broader industry, this process is often referred to as NiCarb, but Durabide® represents our tailored, tested, and trademarked approach. By embedding hard silicon carbide (SiC) particles into a nickel-phosphorous matrix, Durabide® delivers superior protection against corrosion and wear in the harshest operating environments.

Advancing the Science

Our lab work has pushed the boundaries of what this technology can achieve. Through controlled studies, we’ve analyzed how changes in SiC particle size impact both wear resistance and corrosion protection. The tradeoff can be significant: smaller particle sizes can improve wear resistance but negatively impact corrosion protection unless additional measures are taken to retain those anti-corrosive properties by anticorrosion metal coaters. Similarly, balancing phosphorous can play a critical role, independently influencing both hardness and corrosion resistance. Through a deep understanding of these variables, DuraTech can customize Durabide® plating to meet specific application requirements—whether the need is extreme wear resistance, heightened corrosion protection, or a balance of both.

Beyond the Oilfield

While Durabide® has long been trusted in oilfield pumping equipment, its potential reaches far beyond the oilfield. We are now collaborating with manufacturers in HVAC, car wash machinery, pulp and paper, packaging, and consumer products—industries historically reliant on stainless steel or chrome plating. Our testing has shown that Durabide® can deliver measurable performance improvements, opening new doors for innovation across many industry sectors.

The Invitation

Have a tough application? Bring it to us. The DuraTech team will work closely with you to fine-tune Durabide®’s properties for your unique application.

Contact us at DTP.co to learn how Durabide® can extend the life and performance of your equipment.

John Grimes is the EVP at Dura-Tech Processes, Inc. Dura Tech is a metal finishing company in Texas that developed Durabide®.