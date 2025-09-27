Kinghelm Antennas in Beidou Devices for the “Two Passenger, One Hazardous” Project

Kinghelm is supporting the “Two Passenger and One Hazardous” project by providing Beidou GPS antennas and components. These products, integrating Beidou and GPS systems, improve vehicle safety, tracking, and communication.

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Kinghelm participates in the “Two Passenger and One Hazardous” project, supplying Beidou GPS antennas and other products for Beidou standard equipment. The “Two Passenger and One Hazardous” project refers to tourist buses, long-distance passenger buses, and vehicles transporting hazardous goods. Its partner, Avant Electronics Ltd. (www.avantelectronics.co.uk), specializes in sourcing hard-to-find and obsolete electronic components, providing critical parts for smart connected vehicles and Beidou standard equipment.

In the era of the Internet of Everything, T-BOX and OBD are widely used in smart connected vehicles. Song Shiqiang from Huaqiangbei explains that T-BOX enables remote vehicle control, while OBD collects data and transmits it to the ECU for analysis, playing a vital role in vehicle safety, maintenance, and repair, serving as the backbone for “smart driving.” Through the Beidou BDS system and wireless communication networks, Beidou standard equipment can determine a vehicle’s location, speed, and direction, supporting dual-mode Beidou/GPS positioning. Data is transmitted to regulatory platforms via GPRS/CDMA or 4G/5G modules, with some models supporting SMS communication. High-end models can send short messages via Beidou satellites in areas without mobile network coverage, paired with Kinghelm’s B3 frequency antennas, enabling wireless integration with T-BOX and OBD for navigation, wireless communication, and hazard alerts.

Song Shiqiang from Kinghelm highlights that China’s Beidou BDS system stands alongside the U.S. GPS, Russia’s GLONASS, and Europe’s Galileo as one of the world’s four major navigation systems. Beidou standard equipment for the “Two Passenger and One Hazardous” project utilizes the Beidou satellite navigation system. As an advanced version of traditional dashcams, this equipment is designed for regulatory oversight of highway passenger transport, tourist transport, and hazardous goods transport vehicles.

Kinghelm (www.kinghelm.net), with 18 years of expertise in RF microwave technology, is an industry leader in Beidou GPS antennas. Its KH1GPC-01 antenna enhances signal reception quality for high-precision positioning, while the KH1GBC-01 antenna supports dual-mode GPS and Beidou, ensuring accurate navigation through bidirectional signal calibration. These products support dual-mode systems, offer strong signal reception, cover key operating frequencies, and some use RHCP polarization to reduce interference and enhance anti-jamming capabilities.

The power management module for Beidou standard equipment uses DC-DC converters and LDOs to provide stable power for 4G communication modules and MCUs. Slkor’s AMS1117-3.3 and SS8050 models are widely adopted. Slkor, a key player in China’s semiconductor industry, develops and produces silicon carbide power devices and other products, with its silicon carbide components being top sellers at Huaqiangbei stores.

About Kinghelm

Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a national high-tech enterprise and a member of the “GNSS & LBS Association of China”, “China Information Industry Trade Association”, and “Guangdong Connector Association”. For more than ten years, Kinghelm has been engaged in the design, manufacturing, sales, and technical services of RF transmission and reception, electronic mini-connectors and interconnection system products. The technical team consists of graduates from Tsinghua University and University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, as well as outstanding overseas returnees. With a focus on microwave and radio-frequency technology, Kinghelm has established research institutions in collaboration with universities. Kinghelm has obtained multiple invention patents and has obtained ISO9001 certification as well as RoHS and REACH certifications.