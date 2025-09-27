Future Electronics Showcases Panasonic Technical Paper on Next-Generation Mobility Components

Montreal, Canada, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is pleased to announce the availability of an exclusive Panasonic Industry technical paper, Drive the Future of Mobility, highlighting how advanced electronic components are shaping the next era of transportation.

Authored by Panasonic experts Jeff Katz and Eric Johnsrud, the paper explores how new capacitors, inductors, materials, connectors, switches, and resistors are driving innovation in electrified and autonomous vehicle systems. These solutions are designed to:

• Boost performance and reliability under harsh conditions

• Enable more compact, efficient designs

• Reduce manufacturing time and costs

• Support higher voltages for safer operation

Engineers and designers can sign up today to receive a free copy and discover how Panasonic’s latest technologies can help accelerate next-generation transportation designs.

For more information or to access the technical paper, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-industry-passives-electromechanical-for-transportation.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###