Leading Electrical Contractor Expands Residential & Commercial Services in Nassau County, NY

Nassau County, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — D33 Electric LLC, a trusted name in professional electrical solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its residential and commercial Electrical Services in Nassau County, NY. Known for quality workmanship and a commitment to safety, the company is now offering a broader range of solutions designed to meet the growing needs of homeowners and businesses across the region.

As homes and businesses increasingly rely on modern electrical systems, the demand for reliable contractors has never been greater. D33 Electric LLC has expanded its offerings to provide both traditional and advanced services, ensuring clients benefit from safe, efficient, and cost-effective electrical work.

“Electrical safety and efficiency are our top priorities,” said a spokesperson for D33 Electric LLC. “Our expanded Electrical Services in Nassau County, NY are designed to help families feel secure in their homes while giving businesses the confidence that their operations will run smoothly. We are proud to deliver solutions that combine reliability, innovation, and long-term value.”

Expanded Electrical Services Include:

Residential Electrical Services – wiring, panel upgrades, lighting installation, and smart home solutions.

Commercial Electrical Services – office wiring, electrical maintenance, safety inspections, and energy-efficient upgrades.

Emergency Electrical Repairs – 24/7 response for urgent issues.

EV Charger Installation – convenient home and commercial charging solutions for electric vehicles.

Generator Installation & Maintenance – reliable backup power systems for homes and businesses.

LED Lighting & Energy-Saving Solutions – reduce energy costs with modern upgrades.

Code Compliance & Safety Inspections – ensuring every project meets industry standards.

Licensed & Experienced Electricians – delivering professional, safe, and high-quality results.

With years of hands-on experience, D33 Electric LLC’s team of licensed electricians is equipped to handle projects of any size. From small residential repairs to large-scale commercial installations, the company continues to set a high standard in customer satisfaction and safety.

Residents and business owners can also benefit from D33 Electric LLC’s dedication to energy efficiency. By providing LED lighting upgrades, smart wiring, and other modern solutions, the company helps clients save money while reducing their environmental footprint.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact D33 Electric LLC at (516) 426-0355 or visit their website at https://electricalcontractorny.com/services/electrical-services/.

About D33 Electric LLC

D33 Electric LLC is a licensed and experienced electrical contractor serving Nassau County and surrounding areas. Specializing in residential and commercial projects, the company provides comprehensive services including installations, repairs, upgrades, and emergency support. Known for reliability, quality, and professionalism, D33 Electric LLC is the go-to choice for Electrical Services in Nassau County, NY.