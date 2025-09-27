Spokes Digital Announces Free Webinar: Planning 2025 Q4 Holiday Campaigns for Cannabis & CBD Brands

San Ramon, California, United States, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in the cannabis and CBD industry, is excited to announce an upcoming free webinar titled “Planning 2025 Q4 Holiday Campaigns for Cannabis & CBD Brands.” Scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 10 AM Pacific Time, this session is designed to equip cannabis and CBD brand managers, dispensary owners, and performance marketers with cutting-edge strategies to maximize holiday sales while maintaining full compliance.

As the 2025 holiday season approaches, the competition intensifies with consumers bombarded by deals, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and ever-changing platform policies. This webinar, led by Spokes Digital’s Founder & CEO Varun Patel and Chief Growth Officer Lauren Laplante, will offer a data-driven roadmap to designing Q4 campaigns that cut through noise, stay compliant, and deliver measurable results during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Key topics to be covered include:

Holiday Trends That Matter: Understand consumer behaviors and product categories driving cannabis and CBD sales this season.

Campaign Timelines That Win: Strategic launch windows for awareness, engagement, and conversion phases.

Creative That Converts: Compliant, holiday-themed messaging and promotional examples that drive clicks and purchases.

Omnichannel Game Plan: Integrate paid search, social, programmatic, email, and in-store promotions for a seamless funnel.

Budget Allocation Strategies: Optimize ad spend across November and December, focusing on peak days like Green Wednesday, Black Friday, and New Year’s Eve.

Compliance-First Messaging: Maintain festive and persuasive campaigns without risking platform penalties.

Real Case Studies & Best Practices: Insights and success stories from top-performing cannabis brands.

Live Q&A: Personalized advice from industry experts Varun Patel and Lauren Laplante.

With a track record of delivering over $1 billion in revenue for cannabis clients, Spokes Digital’s expert team provides a unique blend of compliance knowledge, creative innovation, and performance marketing mastery. This webinar will empower attendees to not just survive but dominate the Q4 holiday season.

Reserve your free seat today and get ahead of the holiday rush.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 10 AM Pacific Time

Hosts: Varun Patel (Founder & CEO, Spokes Digital), Lauren Laplante (Chief Growth Officer, Spokes Digital)

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7564995353

Register Here: http://eventbrite.com/e/planning-2025-q4-holiday-campaigns-for-cannabis-cbd-brands-tickets-1700564637609?aff=oddtdtcreator

LinkedIn Event: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7373596716761075713/

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is a premier digital marketing agency focused exclusively on the cannabis and CBD industry.

Media Contact

Leeza Thomas,

Chief Digital Officer,

Spokes Digital

Email: leeza.thomas@spokesdigital.us