CamelWay Launches EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder

ISO/BRC/Halal-audited camel milk powder production, fully localized labels, and fast EU/UK fulfillment - early pharmacy traction in Italy.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — CamelWay has opened a Europe and United Kingdom distributor network for its retail-ready camel milk powder, purpose-built for pharmacy, retail and e-commerce channels. The initiative aligns audited manufacturing with market-specific labeling and documentation so partners can onboard quickly and sell compliantly.

The company’s production is verified against ISO, BRC and Halal standards and supported by batch certificates, lot/expiry coding and a clear chain of custody. Finished goods are supplied in 300 g resealable pouches with strong shelf presence. Labels are localized for major EU/UK languages and include ingredients, nutrition, directions, storage and country-specific notices.

First market responses are coming from Italy, where pharmacies and regional wholesalers are preparing broader introductions. Alongside quality controls, CamelWay is prioritizing dependable supply to Europe and the UK with short lead times and responsive onboarding support.

What partners receive

  • Retail-ready format: 300 g pouches designed for pharmacy and grocery shelves

  • Localization out of the box: compliant multi-language labels and audit-ready batch docs

  • Audited quality: ISO/BRC/Halal manufacturing with transparent QA processes

  • Operational speed: stable logistics lanes targeting short EU/UK delivery times

  • Commercial clarity: fair distribution rules and MAP guidance to protect brand value

Sourcing emphasizes animal welfare and consistency—non-GMO feed programs, low-stress handling and rigorous hygiene protocols—to deliver a stable product profile and traceability from farm to finished pack.

Distributors, pharmacy wholesalers, buying groups and retail buyers can request full details—or apply to join—via the partner page: https://camelway.eu/pages/wholesale-partners
More about farm and production standards: https://camelway.eu/pages/our-camel-farm

About CamelWay
CamelWay is a family-managed brand supplying certified camel milk products across Europe and the UK. The flagship item is camel milk powder in 300 g resealable pouches. By pairing modern Dubai-based production with audited quality and localized labels, CamelWay makes compliant distribution straightforward for regulated markets.

