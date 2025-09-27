SproutEd Announces Upcoming CLE Course: Best Practices for Eyewitness Evidence

Chattanooga, United States, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — SproutEd, a leader in Continuing Legal Education for the Next Generation™, is proud to announce its upcoming course, Best Practices for Eyewitness Evidence, led by distinguished cognitive psychologist Dr. Curt Carlson. The course will be held October 14, 2025 and provides 1.0 MCLE credit.

Eyewitness testimony can sway juries—but not always toward the truth. This program gives attorneys a science-backed advantage in navigating one of the most influential yet fallible forms of courtroom evidence. Drawing on decades of psychological research, Dr. Carlson will explore the science behind memory and misidentification, equipping participants with strategies to:

Identify flawed identification procedures

Assess the reliability of eyewitness testimony

Apply best practices to strengthen or challenge eyewitness evidence in court

By the end of this CLE course, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the psychological science behind eyewitness memory and leave with actionable tools to enhance their advocacy in cases involving eyewitness evidence.

About the Instructor

Curt Carlson, Ph.D., is a distinguished cognitive psychologist whose work bridges the fields of psychology and law. At East Texas A&M, he leads groundbreaking research on eyewitness memory and lineup procedures, supported by a $344K National Institute of Justice grant. Dr. Carlson is a Fellow of both the American Psychology–Law Society and the Psychonomic Society, and he serves as Coordinator of the General Psychology M.S. and Experimental Psychology Ph.D. programs. His research and teaching continue to advance the reliability of evidence used in the courtroom.

About SproutEd

SproutEd is redefining Continuing Legal Education with innovative, engaging, and accredited programs tailored for today’s attorneys. With a focus on quality, accessibility, and practical impact, SproutEd empowers legal professionals to meet their CLE requirements while gaining skills that strengthen their practice.

Register Today

Attorneys and legal professionals can register for Best Practices for Eyewitness Evidence at:

https://www.sprouteducation.com/courses/best-practices-for-eyewitness-evidence/