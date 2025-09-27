Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd: Advanced Brick & Mortar Cleaning Solution

LEEDS, UK, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd is proud to unveil its latest innovation in the exterior maintenance sector: an advanced brick and mortar cleaning solution designed to revolutionise how professionals and homeowners maintain the beauty and integrity of masonry surfaces.

Known for delivering high-performance, eco-conscious cleaning products, Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd has developed a formula specifically engineered to remove stubborn stains, efflorescence, algae, and atmospheric grime from brick and mortar without damaging the substrate or surrounding areas. The new solution offers a perfect balance of power, safety, and ease of use.

This groundbreaking product is the latest addition to the company’s comprehensive line of exterior cleaning solutions, which are trusted by property maintenance professionals, restoration experts, and building contractors across the UK.

The Advanced Brick & Mortar Cleaning Solution is the result of over a year of research and development, involving rigorous testing across various environments — from heritage-listed sites and public infrastructure to urban developments and domestic homes.

Key Features of the New Solution:

Fast-acting formula that cuts through years of staining in minutes.

Non-acidic, non-caustic, and biodegradable, making it safe for users and the environment.

Ideal for use on residential, commercial, and heritage buildings.

Easy application with brush, spray, or pressure washer systems.

Reduces the need for abrasive cleaning, preserving surface integrity.

This launch represents another milestone in the company’s commitment to sustainability and excellence in exterior cleaning. Whether it’s for contractors, building managers, or DIY enthusiasts, Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd continues to provide industry-leading solutions tailored to real-world challenges.

The Advanced Brick & Mortar Cleaning Solution is available for purchase directly through the company’s website and select distribution partners across the UK and Europe.

Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer specialising in high-performance cleaning solutions for masonry, roofing, paving, and other exterior surfaces. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility and product innovation, the company serves both trade professionals and homeowners seeking to maintain their property exteriors to the highest standards.

