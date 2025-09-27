Morshed Group Launches Comprehensive Market Research Services in Iraq

Baghdad, Iraq, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Morshed Group, a leading business development and public relations consultancy in Iraq, has officially announced the launch of its Market Research services to support companies navigating the country’s evolving economic landscape.

With over a decade of experience in consulting and strategic growth, Morshed Group now offers businesses access to structured market insights, consumer behavior analysis, and competitive intelligence. This service is designed to help both local and international organizations make informed decisions, reduce risks, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Addressing a Market Need

Iraq’s business environment is full of potential, yet highly complex due to regional variations, regulatory challenges, and shifting consumer dynamics. The new service by Morshed Group provides companies with reliable, data-driven insights to guide product launches, market entry strategies, and long-term planning.

Services Offered

Morshed Group’s market research unit delivers:

Consumer & Market Surveys – Identifying preferences, trends, and buying patterns.

Competitive Analysis – Benchmarking industry players and assessing market positioning.

Data Analytics & Forecasting – Transforming raw data into actionable strategies.

Business Intelligence Reports – Offering comprehensive studies for decision-makers.

A Team Built for Excellence

“Our strength lies in combining local expertise with global standards,” said Anas Morshed, Founder & CEO of Morshed Group. “We built a highly skilled team of researchers, analysts, and consultants who understand the Iraqi market and deliver insights that are practical, timely, and actionable.”

Looking Ahead

This launch reflects Morshed Group’s commitment to advancing the Iraqi private sector by equipping businesses with the tools needed to thrive in a competitive market. The firm has previously partnered with leading companies in banking, energy, manufacturing, and consumer goods, and now extends its expertise to organizations seeking deep

Contact Information

For more details about Morshed Group’s Market Research services, please visit:

https://morshed-bdc.com/market-research-in-iraq

Media inquiries:

info@morshed-bdc.com

+964 771 126 6088