Nashik, September 20, 2025 — Leading startup mentor and veteran industry leader, committee chairman startup, cluster at MACCIA, successful entrepreneur & Chartered Engineer Shreekant Patil led a transformative seminar on Self-Employment Opportunities Through Government Schemes, organized by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in Nashik.

The event, held at the MACCIA Seminar Hall, Business Bay, Mumbai Naka, on 20th September, 3.30 PM, saw participation from over 50 MSME representatives and aspiring entrepreneurs from Nashik and surrounding regions, including Yeola, Manmad, Pimpalgaon, Jalgaon, and Pachora.

CEng. Shreekant Patil was formally felicitated with a bouquet and memento by Mr. Sanjay Sonawane, Vice President (North Maharashtra Region), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to empowering entrepreneurs and guiding MSMEs toward sustainable growth through government-backed initiatives. Mr. Sandeep Somwanshi also highlighted CEng. Shreekant Patil’s significant professional achievements and his dedication to uplifting local communities through entrepreneurial mentorship.

In his keynote address, CEng. Shreekant Patil discussed several key government programs aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and self-employment, such as Startup India, Standup India, NSDC, PMEGP, CMEGP, ONDC, MSMEMart, PMS Scheme, ZED MSME, LEAN MSME, and BIS India. He emphasized how these schemes offer crucial support to businesses looking to launch, scale, and improve operational quality while exploring opportunities in global markets.

CEng. Shreekant Patil also commended the role of Nashik’s District Industries Centre (DIC) in facilitating MSMEs’ access to subsidies and resources. He reinforced the government’s vision of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and the broader goal of transforming India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The seminar offered attendees a platform to gain valuable insights into available government schemes and practical steps for business growth. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where CEng. Shreekant Patil provided actionable guidance, motivating participants to leverage these schemes to accelerate their business success and contribute to the region’s economic development. After the session, MSMEs shared positive feedback, praising Shreekant Patil’s guidance, noting their encouragement and requesting similar seminars in Jalgaon, Pachora, Manmad, and Dhule with Maharashtra Chamber.

CEng. Shreekant Patil, with his vast experience in mentoring MSMEs, startups, and exporters, continues to empower businesses through hands-on support in areas like ZED certifications, his role as a technical committee member contributing to standardization at BIS India, and Chartered Engineer Certificates. His significant contributions to nation-building are reflected in his work over the past 4–5 years, including his company’s 100% export model.

Shreekant Patil’s company PARENTNashik a leader in robotic welding spares and consumables, exports to over seven countries and has earned both national and international recognition over the past 17 years.