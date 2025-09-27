BD Living Pty Ltd Unveils Modern Triplex House Design for Flexible Living

MADDINGTON, WA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — BD Living Pty Ltd proudly introduces an innovative triplex house design. It blends modern living with smart functionality. Designed for families, investors, and those seeking versatile space solutions. This triplex design offers three comfortable floors. While providing privacy and flexibility under one roof.

With urban living becoming increasingly compact. The need for smart multi-level homes is skyrocketing. The BD Living triplex house design answers this demand. They maximise space on a single plot. Making it an ideal choice for city environments where land is limited.

“Our new triplex design creates three separate living units within one building. While delivering privacy for each family member and maintaining connection,” said a BD Living spokesperson. “Whether you want to live in one unit and rent the others. Accommodate extended family comfortably, or invest for rental income, this design works beautifully.”

Key features of the BD Living triplex

It includes modern kitchens with built-in appliances and open floor plans.

This helps to create spacious interiors, and large windows for natural light and air flow.

Each floor is thoughtfully laid out with bedrooms, living areas, and bathrooms. It helps to meet everyday needs without compromise.

Additional benefits include energy-efficient lighting. The durable materials require low maintenance and smart home technology integration. It enhances safety and comfort. Outdoor spaces such as balconies and terraces add to the appeal. While offering private spots to relax or entertain.

The triplex design also provides excellent investment opportunities. Owners can generate rental income from one or two units while living in another. This setup helps offset mortgage costs and creates long-term wealth.

Multi-generational families also appreciate having their own space. While remaining close, fostering support and connection.

For more information on the triplex house design and to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.bdliving.com.au/services/residential-services/standard-development/triplex/

About :

BD Living Pty Ltd is a leading residential property developer. It specialises in contemporary and functional home designs. They focus on creating smart living spaces. It maximise comfort, efficiency, and style. While helping clients build homes that suit their lifestyles perfectly.

Contact Information:

Phone: +61 405 837 933

Email: admin@bdliving.com.au