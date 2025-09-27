Softlink Global Honored as ‘Best Technology Service Provider of the Year’ at India Cargo Awards 2025

DELHI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Recognized for pioneering AI-driven logistics solutions and transforming freight operations.

Softlink Global, the digital backbone of freight forwarding, has been awarded ‘Best Technology Service Provider of the Year’ at the India Cargo Awards (ICA) 2025, hosted by CargoTalk at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

The recognition underscores Softlink Global’s ongoing commitment to empowering the logistics and supply chain industry through innovative, AI-powered technology. Over the past three decades, the company has been at the forefront of digital transformation, providing freight forwarders, customs brokers, and logistics service providers with a unified, intelligent technology ecosystem.

Softlink Global’s flagship Logi-Sys platform exemplifies this innovation:

LogiBRAIN – The analytics and decision-support engine delivering real-time insights on shipments, revenue, and customer behavior to enable smarter business decisions.

LogiTRACK – A self-service portal for shippers, consignees, and agents to book, track, and monitor shipments, enhancing transparency and trust.

LogiLENS – AI-driven document processing that automates data extraction, classification, and entry, simplifying customs filings, AP reconciliation, and shipping documents.

BoxyAI – An intelligent virtual assistant that streamlines user support, automates tasks, and provides actionable operational suggestions.

Amit Maheshwari, Founder and CEO of Softlink Global, said:

“Being recognized as the ‘Best Technology Service Provider of the Year’ is a proud moment for our team. Our mission is to simplify logistics with intelligent technology, helping customers build agile and future-ready logistics businesses.”

Kunal Maheshwari, Chief Growth Officer, added:

“With solutions like LogiBRAIN, LogiLENS, and BoxyAI, we are not just providing software—we are enabling logistics leaders to operate with intelligence, foresight, and agility.”

Through initiatives like Softlink Academy, the company continues to build skilled professionals and future-ready talent, further strengthening the logistics ecosystem.

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is the digital backbone of freight and logistics, trusted by over 10,000 organizations across 50+ countries. Its cloud-based Logi-Sys platform integrates freight, customs, warehouse, transport, CRM, finance, and compliance, enabling scalable, data-driven operations.