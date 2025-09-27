Synopsys Marks 30 Years of Operations in India with Inauguration of New Bengaluru Site

Synopsys strengthens its role as a catalyst for India’s tech and semiconductor ambitions

Bengaluru, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), the global leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, celebrated 30 years of operations in India with the opening of a new research and development facility in Bengaluru. Synopsys president and CEO, Sassine Ghazi, and Synopsys exec chair and founder, Dr. Aart de Geus, spoke at the inauguration of the new office at Bagmane Capital. The new facility spans more than 455,000 square feet, providing ample space for advanced R&D in EDA, semiconductor IP, verification and system design solutions to enable global and regional customers to bring next-generation technologies to market. Ghazi commented on the significance of the company’s presence in India, which spans seven cities, including offices of recently acquired simulation and analysis leader, Ansys.

“India has been a key part of the Synopsys story for 30 years,” said Sassine Ghazi, President and CEO of Synopsys. “From our very first R&D center in Bengaluru, to the blooming network of engineers and partners that we have here now, India is an important center of innovation and talent. As India is building its semiconductor future, Synopsys can provide the holistic, silicon-to-systems design solutions that technology R&D teams need to realize their innovations,” he added.

30 Years of Synopsys in India

Synopsys commenced its India operations in 1995 with an R&D center in Bengaluru, followed by a field organization in 1997. At present, approximately one-third of Synopsys’ global workforce is based in India – with the majority in engineering roles. From facilitating semiconductor manufacturing to leading advances in automotive, AI, and next-generation computing, Synopsys’ India teams are in the forefront in solving the industry’s most complex problems.

Over the past 30 years, Synopsys has played a pivotal role in the advancement of India’s technology and semiconductor ecosystem. The company collaborates with more than 100 leading global and regional organizations, including market-leading semiconductor design centres, AI startup companies, and regional design and manufacturing firms, empowering them to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions with greater efficiency and proficiency.

Synopsys’ Ansys acquisition

The 30 years in India milestone of Synopsys comes shortly after the company completed its acquisition of Ansys in July 2025. It is a bold move that unites leaders in silicon design, IP, simulation, and analysis. This integration expands Synopsys’ total addressable market to $31 billion, accelerating the company’s strategy to deliver advanced engineering solutions for the AI era using multiphysics simulation tightly integrated with the full EDA stack.

With Ansys’ predictive simulation capabilities part of Synopsys, engineers across industries, including semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, industrial, and healthcare, can innovate faster, reduce time-to-market, and improve real-world product performance. Synopsys expects to deliver the first set of combined solutions in the first half of 2026.

As India advances its semiconductor industry ambitions, Synopsys will continue to aid as a mission-critical enabler and trusted advisor. The new office inauguration in Bengaluru reflects Synopsys’ dual commitment: continue to grow India as a global innovation hub and leverage its integration with Ansys to re-engineer engineering from silicon to systems.

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

