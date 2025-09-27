National Store LLC Introduces Canon MAXIFY GX4040: Business Printing that Delivers More

DUBAI, UAE, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, the exclusive distributor of Canon in the UAE, is proud to announce the availability of the Canon MAXIFY GX4040, a high-efficiency, all-in-one MegaTank printer engineered to meet the demanding needs of today’s businesses, home offices, and hybrid work environments.

With rising volumes of printing, tighter budgets, and a growing demand for durable, high-quality output, this Canon printer in the UAE offers a compelling blend of performance, cost savings, and versatility. It is an essential tool for organisations looking to do more with less.

Key Highlights of the Canon MAXIFY GX4040

Ultra-Low Running Costs

Powered by refillable MegaTank ink bottles (GI-46 series), the GX4040 prints up to 14,000 colour and 6,000 mono pages. Economy mode boosts output by up to 1.5× for even greater savings.

All-in-One Convenience

Combines print, scan, copy, and fax in one compact unit. A 35-sheet Automatic Document Feeder, Wi-Fi/Ethernet, and a 6.7 cm touchscreen streamline everyday use.

Fast & Reliable Performance

Print speeds of 18 ipm (mono) and 13 ipm (colour), with first-page output in under 9 seconds, ensure efficiency even during peak workload.

Versatile Media Handling

Supports thick paper, banners, and marketing materials via a rear flat tray. Dual input trays hold up to 350 sheets, allowing for uninterrupted printing.

Long-Term Durability

Uses pigment-based inks for smudge-resistant, long-lasting results. A user-replaceable maintenance cartridge minimises downtime.

Designed for UAE Business Growth

National Store LLC sees the GX4040 as an ideal fit for UAE-based SMEs, educational institutions, real estate offices, retail, and remote professionals. Its efficient ink system, compact size, and support for in-house marketing make it a smart investment for businesses looking to reduce costs and operate sustainably.

Now Available in the UAE

The Canon MAXIFY GX4040 is available now across National Store LLC’s retail outlets, authorised dealers, and leading electronics retailers throughout the UAE. Full after-sales support and genuine consumables are offered through National Store’s extensive service network.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID: info@nationalstore.ae

Website: https://nationalstore.ae/