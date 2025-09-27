Canon EOS R50V Now Available in the UAE Through National Store LLC – A Must-Have for Content Creators

DUBAI, UAE, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, the authorised distributor of Canon products in the UAE, is pleased to announce that the Canon EOS R50V is now available across its retail and online channels. Designed for today’s content creators, vloggers, and on-the-go storytellers, the Canon EOS R50V combines professional performance with ease of use, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced creators.

Compact, powerful, and loaded with creative features, the EOS R50V offers the perfect balance between portability and performance. With 4K video, 24.2MP stills, and Canon’s advanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, the R50V empowers users to create high-quality content effortlessly.

“We’re thrilled to offer the Canon EOS R50V to our customers in the UAE,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “With its intuitive design and powerful imaging capabilities, this Canon camera is tailored for today’s fast-moving digital world, whether you’re shooting for YouTube, Instagram, or personal projects.”

Key Features of the Canon EOS R50V:

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor for stunning high-resolution images

4K 30p Video with 6K oversampling and no crop

Vertical Video Support and clean HDMI out—perfect for streaming and social media

Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD ideal for selfies and vlogging

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with subject detection and tracking

Lightweight Mirrorless Body – perfect for travel and handheld shooting

USB-C, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity for easy content transfer and remote control

The EOS R50V is a part of Canon’s EOS R system, offering compatibility with RF and RF-S lenses and expanding creative possibilities for users.

The Canon camera is now available at National Store LLC showrooms, authorised dealers, and online platforms across the UAE. Visit their website for more details. https://nationalstore.ae/

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID: info@nationalstore.ae