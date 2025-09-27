Sleek Bill Rolls Out Powerful POS Upgrade – Version 2.5.8

DELHI, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, a premier supplier of billing and invoicing solutions, has unveiled its Desktop/Offline Version 2.5.8 with new Point of Sale (POS) features that are expected to revolutionize the way businesses manage their bills and make them more efficient, reliable, and faster.

With these new features, Sleek Bill doubles its commitment to be the best billing solution for retailers, restaurants, salons, service providers, and SMEs, who can now benefit from easy-to-use software that saves their time and money.

What’s New in Sleek Bill POS v2.5.8

Barcode Generation & Printing – Create and print barcodes instantly for easy product tracking.

– Create and print barcodes instantly for easy product tracking. Barcode Scan in Invoices – Speed up checkout by adding items via barcode scan.

– Speed up checkout by adding items via barcode scan. POS Dashboard – One-screen access to sales, billing, and payments.

– One-screen access to sales, billing, and payments. Thermal Printing (2 & 3 Inch) – Quick receipt printing with compact professional formats.

– Quick receipt printing with compact professional formats. A5 Invoice Template– Stylish, space-saving invoice format for businesses.

⚡ Enhancements for Smarter Billing

MRP Field in Items – Added for accurate billing and compliance.

– Added for accurate billing and compliance. Bug Fixes– Multiple small issues resolved for a smoother user experience.

A Word from the CEO

“Our latest version puts more power into the hands of businesses by making billing simple, fast, and compliant,” said Vicky Kalbande, CEO of Sleek Bill. “We are committed to providing affordable POS solutions that help businesses save time, cut costs, and scale with ease.”

✅ Plans & Availability

Sleek Bill POS v2.5.8 is now available for all Desktop/Offline users. New users can get started at just ₹3199/year, with a lifetime plan option also available for long-term savings.

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill, the flagship product of V K Control System Pvt. Ltd., empowers over 3 million businesses across 170+ countries. Its easy-to-use, GST-ready, and compliance-focused billing solutions are designed to support business growth through accuracy, affordability, and innovation.