AAEON and Network Optix Collaborate to Bring Scalable, AI-driven Video Analytics to the Edge

Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial development boards, has announced a collaboration with video software pioneer Network Optix, which will see the UP’s new range of UP AI Dev Kits equipped with the company’s Nx AI Manager as part of its AI software suite.

Network Optix’s Nx AI Manager, built on the Nx EVOS platform, is a powerful, scalable tool that brings AI-driven video analytics to the edge. Acting as a key component of the AI software suite provided as part of the UP TWL , UP Squared Pro TWL , and UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kits , Network Optix’s Nx AI Manager will provide UP customers with a universal AI model pipeline that boasts cross-hardware compatibility, custom pipeline configuration, and centralized, software-based model management across UP devices.

The versatility of both UP hardware and Network Optix software illustrates the suitability of the partnership, with the newest generation of UP AI Dev Kits supporting a variety of AI accelerators, including those from Intel®, Hailo, Axelera®, and DEEPX. Meanwhile, Network Optix’s Nx AI Manager also allows users to deploy and scale AI models from a range of industry-leading accelerators or a combination of disparate accelerators with a hardware-agnostic model pipeline.

“At Network Optix, our mission has always been to make intelligent video accessible and scalable across industries. Partnering with AAEON’s UP brand brings that mission to the developer community in a powerful way. By combining UP’s versatile edge hardware with Nx AI Manager, built on our Nx EVOS platform, we’re giving developers a unified, hardware-agnostic AI pipeline that accelerates innovation and lowers the barrier to entry for deploying video-driven intelligence at the edge.” said James Cox, VP Business Development of Network Optix.

With Nx AI Manager’s inclusion as part of the UP AI Dev kit software suite, developers will receive free trial access to the package, allowing them to explore the full capabilities of Nx AI Manager without upfront cost, accelerating evaluation and proof-of-concept development.

For more information and detailed specifications for the new UP AI Dev Kit range, please visit the dedicated information page on the UP website. For more information about Nx AI Manager and Nx EVOS, please visit the company’s official website.

About UP

UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015, which since its inception has strived to produce developer platforms for all, becoming one of the developer community’s most trustworthy and innovative brands. UP is committed to providing professional developer platforms to help its customers accelerate and bridge the gap between initial concept and mass production for professional developers.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

About Network Optix

Network Optix (Nx) is a global leader in video software development, empowering the creation of intelligent video solutions that transform video into actionable intelligence. Built on over a decade of innovation, Network Optix products, including the Nx Enterprise Video Operating System (Nx EVOS) and Nx AI Manager, enable organizations to rapidly and affordably develop custom-tailored, enterprise-scale video products and solutions optimized for data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency.