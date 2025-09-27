OctoWatch Releases Major Update Featuring AI Integration and Enhanced Data Security

Springfield, United States, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — OctoWatch, the leading employee monitoring software, is excited to announce a significant update, bringing a range of innovative features aimed at enhancing productivity, security, and user experience. This latest release incorporates state-of-the-art AI technology and advanced data processing capabilities to deliver smarter insights to businesses.

One of the standout features of this update is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which automatically categorizes user activities, including websites and programs, and identifies suspicious actions, such as unusual keystrokes or clipboard usage. This capability enables organizations to monitor their workforce efficiently and proactively manage potential risks.

Additionally, OctoWatch has introduced advanced audio recognition through the Whisper engine, now available in the local version, allowing businesses to analyze spoken content from recordings with great accuracy. The update also includes the ability to intercept POST/GET HTTP requests and gather detailed information about network connections and data traffic usage.

With this update, OctoWatch enhances its screenshot capabilities and improves the detailed capture of user activities by collecting serial numbers of computers and additional device information. A more user-friendly interface has been implemented, allowing for seamless navigation and easier access to vital features.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to optimize their operations while ensuring data security and employee trust,” said a spokesperson for OctoWatch. “This update not only enhances monitoring capabilities but also allows companies to protect sensitive information more effectively.”

The updated version is available for both local and cloud deployments, with specific instructions for upgrading to ensure a smooth transition for all users. Organizations can easily enable new options, including AI integration settings, directly within the Admin Console.

Experience the power of OctoWatch today with a free trial. Users can sign up and get access immediately, with detailed guidance provided via email to help navigate the new features.

For more information about OctoWatch, please visit our website at https://octowatchdlp.com or contact us via email at info@octowatchdlp.com.

Contact:

OctoWatch Team

Email: info@octowatchdlp.com

Website: https://octowatchdlp.com