SproutEd Announces CLE with Elon Slutsky: Practical Mindset Skills to Enhance Legal Practice

Chattanooga, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — SproutEd, a leader in Continuing Legal Education for the Next Generation™, is proud to announce its upcoming course, Thriving Under Pressure: Practical Mindset Skills to Enhance Legal Practice, led by attorney and psychotherapist Elon Slutsky. The course will be held October 29, 2025 and provides 1.0 MCLE credit.

Lawyers today face more pressure than ever. This CLE course blends psychology and law, offering practical tools to strengthen mental resilience, improve communication, and sustain long-term well-being while navigating high-stakes environments. Participants will learn strategies to:

Manage stress with psychological flexibility

Apply growth mindset principles in practice

Strengthen emotional and cognitive skills

Enhance client relationships through effective communication

Build resilience for sustained career success

By the end of this course, attorneys will be equipped with skills to elevate both performance and personal well-being in demanding professional settings.

About the Instructor

Elon Slutsky is a psychotherapist, attorney, and researcher based in Denver, Colorado. He holds degrees from Amherst College, Pace University, Cornell Law School, and Northwestern University. Currently serving as a Fulbright Research Fellow, Slutsky collaborates with Bar-Ilan University to develop wellness-focused interventions for highly skilled professionals, including lawyers and doctors. His unique combination of legal and therapeutic expertise drives his mission to promote resilience and mental health in the legal profession.

About SproutEd

SproutEd is redefining Continuing Legal Education with engaging, accredited programs designed for modern attorneys. By focusing on practical skills, accessibility, and professional impact, SproutEd empowers lawyers to meet CLE requirements while enhancing their practice and personal growth.

Register Today

Attorneys and legal professionals can register for Thriving Under Pressure: Practical Mindset Skills to Enhance Legal Practice at:

https://www.sprouteducation.com/courses/thriving-under-pressure-practical-mindset-skills-to-enhance-legal-practice/