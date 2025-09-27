Dahhan Business Services Bags ‘Best Business Consultant in Dubai’ Award

Dubai, UAE, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Dahhan Business Services has been awarded the prestigious “Best Business Consultant in Dubai” award, recognizing its excellence in business setup, corporate advisory, and PRO services.

Dahhan Business Services, a leading business setup in Dubai, has been honored with the prestigious “Best Business Consultant in Dubai” award, recognizing its outstanding contributions to business advisory and company formation services across the region.

This accolade underscores Dahhan Business Services’ commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and multinational corporations looking to establish a strong presence in Dubai and the wider UAE. With expertise spanning mainland and freezone company formation, corporate licensing, PRO services, and redomiciliation, Dahhan has consistently demonstrated excellence in guiding businesses through the complex regulatory landscape of the UAE.

Commenting on the award, Najeeb Dahhan, CEO of Dahhan Business Services, said, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition – and it reflects our team’s relentless dedication to helping businesses navigate Dubai’s dynamic market efficiently and compliantly. Our goal has always been to simplify the setup process, ensuring our clients can focus on growth while we handle the regulatory complexities.”

The award comes at a time when Dubai continues to attract global investment and entrepreneurs seeking a stable and business-friendly environment. Dahhan Business Services’ client-centric approach, personalized consultancy, and in-depth knowledge of local regulations have positioned it as a trusted partner for companies across diverse industries.

About Dahhan Business Services:

Founded with a vision to streamline business setup in Dubai, Dahhan Business Services offers end-to-end solutions ,including mainland and freezone company formation, PRO services, business licensing, visa assistance, and corporate advisory. The firm prides itself on delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring smooth operations and regulatory compliance.

