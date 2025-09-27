AAEON’s GENE-ARH6 Harnesses Intel Core Ultra 200U/H Series Processing to Accelerate Industrial AI

For physical ports, the GENE-ARH6 offers three LAN ports, two of which run at 2.5GbE speed with Intel vPro® support depending on the CPU used. The GENE-ARH6’s environmental specifications also make the board versatile in where it can be deployed, with a 9V to 36V power input range with ERP support being a key feature.

For wireless connectivity, the GENE-ARH6 hosts both an M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key, which support 5G and Wi-Fi 6E CNVi, respectively. Moreover, the board offers advanced storage options in the form of an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 4) and an FPC2 connector, which provides two PCIe Gen 4 interfaces, as well as RAID 0, RAID 1 support.

The GENE-ARH6 is now in mass production and available via the AAEON eShop. For detailed specifications, please visit the board’s dedicated product page on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative.

About AAEON

