AppJetty’s Zip Code Validator App Earns ‘Built for Shopify’ Badge

California, USA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty announced that its Zip Code Validator app has earned the Built for Shopify badge, a recognition reserved for apps that meet Shopify’s rigorous standards for quality, reliability, and user experience.

“We’re delighted to have our Zip Code Validator app earn the Built for Shopify badge,” said Maulik Shah, CEO at AppJetty (a Biztech Venture). “This recognition reflects the app’s value to Shopify merchants and its role in enhancing both efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

Key features of the Zip Code Validator app include:

Helps merchants integrate zip code/pincode validation into their store.

Create different delivery rules and apply them globally across the catalog or individually for specific products and collections.

Embed the validation checker in the header, as a pop-up when delivery rules are global, or on a product detail page if rules differ for products.

Supports Cash on Delivery as well as exchange and return options.

Elevate the customer experience by embedding the validator widget in the header.

Whitelist zip codes you deliver to and blacklist others.

Customize the color and text of the validation label to match your store theme.

Show customers the estimated delivery date and time when they enter their pincode.

Apply dynamic delivery rules based on zip code.

For more details, visit https://apps.shopify.com/appjetty-zipcode-validator

