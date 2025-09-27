7th International Summit on Catalysis & Chemical Engineering (Chemical Catalyst 2026)

BERLIN, Germany, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Chemical Catalyst 2026 – 7th International Summit on Catalysis & Chemical Engineering Announces Call for Abstracts

The Organizing Committee of Chemical Catalyst 2026, the 7th International Summit on Catalysis & Chemical Engineering, warmly invites researchers, academicians, industrial experts, and practitioners worldwide to submit abstracts for oral, poster, or symposium presentations. The prestigious summit will take place on March 30–31, 2026, at SRH Berlin | University of Applied Sciences, Germany.

The conference theme, “Catalysis at the Core: From Molecular Precision to Global Solutions,” emphasizes advancing sustainable technologies and promoting circular economy practices. The program combines keynote speeches, oral presentations, panel discussions, debates, and symposia from leading experts in the catalysis and chemical engineering community.

Honorable Plenary Speakers (Confirmed):

  • Prof. Hans-Joachim Freund – Fritz-Haber-Institut der MPG, Germany
  • Prof. Jürgen Caro – Leibniz University Hannover, Germany

Honorable Keynote Speakers (Confirmed):

  • Dr. Hans-Joerg Woelk – Heraeus Deutschland, Germany
  • Prof. Mario Waser – Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria
  • Prof. Giuseppe Mele – University of Salento, Italy
  • Prof. Christian Paulik – Johannes Kepler University Linz, Austria
  • Prof. Kei Ohkubo – The University of Osaka, Japan
  • Dr. Katerina Soulantica – Université de Toulouse, France

(More distinguished speakers to be announced soon)

Abstract Submission Guidelines:

  • Abstracts must be in English, with a maximum of 300 words.
  • Specify the presentation type: Oral / Poster / Symposium.
  • Include Title, Authors, Affiliations, and Contact Email.
  • Submit via the conference website: https://catalyst-srh.com/submit-abstract/

Deadlines:

  • First Round: September 25, 2025
  • Second Round: October 30, 2025
  • Final Deadline: November 30, 2025

Peer Review & Evaluation:
Submitted abstracts undergo a double-blind peer review by at least two independent experts. Acceptance decisions will be communicated within 7–10 days. Evaluation criteria include scientific merit, relevance, clarity, and innovation.

Scientific Sessions Include:

  1. Heterogeneous Catalysis: Surfaces, Interfaces, and Applications
  2. Homogeneous Catalysis and Molecular Design
  3. Electrocatalysis and Electrochemical Energy Systems
  4. Photocatalysis and Light-Driven Transformations
  5. Biocatalysis and Hybrid Catalytic Systems
  6. Catalyst Design and Materials Innovation
  7. Catalyst Characterization: In Situ, Operando, and Beyond
  8. Theoretical and Computational Catalysis
  9. Kinetics and Mechanisms of Catalytic Reactions
  10. Catalysis in Industry: Scale-Up, Sustainability, and Innovation
  11. Young Researchers Forum (YRF) – Chemical Catalyst 2026

Why Attend:

  • Engage with world-renowned catalysis experts
  • Present research in a high-impact academic environment
  • Network with researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers
  • Gain visibility through conference proceedings
  • Earn Certificates of Participation
  • Compete for Best Young Researcher and Best Poster Presentation awards

Registration:

  • Early Bird Registration ends September 30, 2025
  • Normal Registration ends November 15, 2025
  • Final Registration Deadline: February 05, 2026

Contact:
Mr. Gary Stevenson | Project Director
Call/WhatsApp: +1 (302) 208-0029
Email: gary@annualchemistry.com
Address: Sonnenallee 221, 12059 Berlin, Germany

For more details and abstract submission, visit: https://catalyst-srh.com/

