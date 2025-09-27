Rozalyn Franklin of RMF Realty Team @ KW Preferred Elected 2026 SCR Region 4 Vice President

Columbia, SC USA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — The South Carolina REALTORS® (SCR) has announced that Rozalyn Franklin, owner of RMF Realty Team @ Keller Williams Preferred, has been elected as the 2026 SCR Region 4 Vice President. With more than 25 years of experience in real estate, Rozalyn has built a legacy of leadership, advocacy, and service across South Carolina’s real estate community.

Rozalyn’s professional journey showcases her dedication not just as a Realtor®, but as a trusted industry leader. She is a 2024 graduate of the SCR Leadership Academy, current President of the Kershaw County Board of REALTORS® (2025), and has held progressive leadership roles including:

• 2024 President-Elect, 2023 Vice President, 2022 Secretary, 2021 Treasurer

• 2018–2020 Member-at-Large, Kershaw County Board of REALTORS®

• Active member, SCR Legal Action Committee & SCR Professional Standards and

Grievance Committee.

Beyond leadership, Rozalyn’s credentials reflect her specialized expertise and commitment to

excellence:

• Certified Divorce Specialist (CDS™)

• Certified Residential Specialist (CRS™)

• Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE™)

• Short Sale Foreclosure Resource Expert (SFR™)

• Real Estate Collaboration Specialist – Divorce (RCS-D™)

• Professional Home Staging Training & Certified Small Space Landscape Design

As the owner of RMF Realty Team, LLC, Rozalyn continues to embody the motto “Not Just a Real Estate Agent”—delivering client-focused service, strong negotiation skills, and community- centered leadership. With over 20 years as a Realtor®, she has guided hundreds of families through buying, selling, and investing while also mentoring peers and advocating for homeowner rights.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the 2026 SCR Region 4 Vice President,” said Franklin. “This role allows me to give back to an industry that has given me so much, and to continue championing the values of professionalism, education, and community service that strengthen our REALTOR® family across South Carolina.”

Rozalyn will represent Region 4, which includes the Aiken, Central Carolina, Kershaw, Sumter/Clarendon, and Piedmont Regional Associations of REALTORS®, bringing her experience and passion for advocacy to the state level.

About RMF Realty Team @ KW Preferred

RMF Realty Team, LLC, led by Rozalyn Franklin, specializes in residential real estate across Columbia, SC, and surrounding areas. With a focus on “Real Estate Made Friendly,” RMF Realty Team provides expert guidance in traditional transactions, short sales, divorce-related real estate, and foreclosure relief.