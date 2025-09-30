Flare Gas Recovery System Market 2030: Future-Proofing Energy Operations

The global flare gas recovery system (FGRS) market was valued at USD 2,354.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 3,162.1 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2025 and 2030. This market is witnessing substantial expansion, primarily driven by increasing environmental regulations and the financial advantages of recovering and reusing flare gas.

Across the globe, governments are implementing more stringent emission standards, pushing industries to integrate FGRS technologies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and avoid regulatory penalties. These systems also allow companies to convert flare gases, which are otherwise wasted, into usable energy, thereby improving cost efficiency and operational productivity.

Advancements in technology, especially the adoption of digital tools like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), are improving the performance and scalability of flare gas recovery systems, opening new avenues for market growth. Furthermore, developing regions with growing oil and gas sectors are progressively embracing FGRS solutions to meet global sustainability benchmarks, further propelling market expansion.

Order a free sample PDF of the Flare Gas Recovery System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

In 2024, North America led the global flare gas recovery system market with a 32.1% share.

The U.S. market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030.

Compressor-based technology dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 76.2% of the share.

The 6 to 10 bar operating pressure segment held a substantial market share of 28.5% in 2024.

Flow rates between 3 to 5 MMSCFD represented 26.4% of the market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 2,354.2 Million

Expected Market Size in 2030: USD 3,162.1 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.2%

Leading region in 2024: North America

Major Players in the Flare Gas Recovery System Market:

Key companies dominating the market include Ingersoll Rand and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

Ingersoll Rand : Established in 1871, this industrial technology leader specializes in air compression, fluid handling, and power tools. The company supports multiple industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive. Headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, Ingersoll Rand operates in over 40 countries globally.

: Established in 1871, this industrial technology leader specializes in air compression, fluid handling, and power tools. The company supports multiple industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive. Headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, Ingersoll Rand operates in over 40 countries globally. Honeywell International Inc.: Operating through four main business segments—Aerospace, Building Technologies, Performance Materials & Technologies, and Safety & Productivity Solutions—Honeywell provides extensive safety equipment and personal protective gear across diverse industries including construction, healthcare, aerospace, and defense. The company maintains a global presence with operations in more than 80 countries and over 750 sites worldwide.

Other Leading Companies Include:

Zeeco, Inc.

AERZEN

Gardner Denver

John Zink Hamworthy

Wärtsilä

SoEnergy

K. LUND Offshore

Koch Industries, Inc.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Transvac Systems Limited

Sunpower Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The flare gas recovery system market is poised for steady growth over the next several years, driven by increasing regulatory pressures and the financial incentives of capturing flare gas for reuse. Technological advancements and expanding oil and gas activities in emerging economies further support this positive outlook. North America currently dominates the market, but rising adoption in developing regions signals a more diversified growth trajectory. Leading industry players are leveraging innovation and global presence to capitalize on these market opportunities, ensuring continued momentum in the FGRS sector through 2030.