Gluten Free Sugar Syrup Market 2030: Consumer Health Drives Surge

The global gluten-free sugar syrup market was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease, increasing awareness of gluten intolerance, and a broader adoption of health-conscious lifestyles.

The market is benefiting from the wider availability of gluten-free products across retail and online platforms, making it easier for consumers to include them in daily diets. As understanding of gluten-related disorders grows, more consumers are seeking alternatives to traditional food products. In the U.S. alone, approximately 1 in 133 people—or about 1% of the population (2 million individuals)—suffer from celiac disease, though over 80% remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, particularly among socioeconomically disadvantaged populations. Additionally, many people without formal diagnoses are choosing gluten-free diets, believing such products support better digestion and overall wellness. This shift in consumer behavior is significantly contributing to the increased demand for gluten-free sugar syrups.

Technological advances in extraction and purification have enhanced the production of high-quality gluten-free sugar syrups that retain their natural flavors and nutritional properties. These innovations support large-scale, consistent manufacturing, while modern packaging and preservation techniques have extended product shelf life, improving accessibility and convenience for consumers.

The food service industry and restaurants are also embracing gluten-free sugar syrups to cater to evolving dietary preferences. With increased demand for gluten-free menu items, more establishments are integrating gluten-free sweeteners into recipes. Similarly, the beverage industry, particularly soft drink manufacturers, is incorporating gluten-free sugar syrups to address rising demand for healthier drink options. For example, in April 2024, Pepsi launched a limited-edition Maple Syrup soda in partnership with IHOP. Rather than being sold in cans, the soda is available at IHOP restaurants as a fountain drink or as part of a Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola Float featuring vanilla ice cream.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a 35.2% revenue share.

The U.S. is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the glucose syrup segment led the market with a 47.3% share in 2023.

By application, the industrial segment held the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 1.17 Billion

: USD 1.17 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 1.82 Billion

: USD 1.82 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 6.7%

: 6.7% Largest Market (2023) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

A growing number of companies are entering the gluten-free sugar syrup market, focusing on expanding their customer base and improving market positioning through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

B&G Foods, Inc. produces and distributes a wide range of shelf-stable and frozen food products, including items such as maple syrup, baked beans, pickles, salsas, and more, under various brand names.

Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc. (part of Whole Earth Brands) is a leading supplier of organic, unrefined, and natural sweeteners, including syrups, sugars, honey, and nectars. The company is known for its commitment to organic farming and sustainable practices.

Leading Companies in the Gluten-Free Sugar Syrup Market:

B&G Foods, Inc.

Blue Ocean Biotech

CANADIAN ORGANIC MAPLE CO. LTD

Cargill, Incorporated

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

MONIN

Skinny Mixes

Tereos

Torani

Whole Earth Brands (Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc.)

Conclusion

The global gluten-free sugar syrup market is on a steady growth path, driven by increasing cases of gluten intolerance, rising health awareness, and the shift toward clean-label, gluten-free food products. The expanding use of gluten-free sugar syrups across food service, beverages, and industrial applications, along with continuous product innovation and processing advancements, is expected to sustain market momentum. As consumers become more educated about gluten sensitivity and celiac disease, demand for safe, convenient, and tasty gluten-free sweeteners will continue to rise—particularly in North America, with Asia Pacific emerging as a key growth region in the coming years.