Network As A Service Market Forecast: Large Enterprises Driving Demand

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market size was valued at USD 6.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 81.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2022 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the increasing deployment of NaaS solutions, which offer cost efficiency, greater scalability, and flexible network management.

Rising demand for widespread, high-speed network coverage and cloud adoption for data storage is fueling market expansion. The deployment of public NaaS across various verticals such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and transportation & logistics is also contributing positively to growth.

Technological innovations and users’ preference for cloud-managed network services are accelerating market adoption. Organizations leverage NaaS to optimize resource utilization, minimize capital investment, enhance service quality, and improve uptime. NaaS enables businesses to rent networking services from cloud providers through a subscription-based, pay-per-use model.

The NaaS framework supports subscription hardware, managed services, and full/true NaaS, leveraging open APIs, network transformation, service lifecycle automation, and model-driven abstraction. By streamlining new service deployment, automating the order-to-service process, and minimizing manual intervention, NaaS improves customer experience, ensures error-free service activation, and reduces issue resolution time.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led with a revenue share of over 38.0% in 2021 due to rapid NaaS adoption.

By type, the WANaaS segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 65.0% in 2021.

By enterprise size, large enterprises dominated with a revenue share of over 52.0% in 2021.

By application, the cloud and SaaS connectivity segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 24% in 2021.

By vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment led with a revenue share of 24.0% in 2021.

Market Performance

2021 Market Size: USD 6.67 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 81.82 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030): 32.9%

North America: Largest market in 2021

Competitive Landscape

The NaaS market is consolidated, with competition intensifying as key players invest heavily in R&D to integrate advanced network infrastructure and cloud-based services. Companies are collaborating with telecom operators, as well as local and regional players, to strengthen market position.

For example, in May 2022, Orange Business Services launched Service Manage-Watch, a supervision solution for applications and network services. The platform ensures end-to-end monitoring, optimal edge security performance, and enhanced user experience, addressing consumer requirements effectively.

Key Companies

Palo Alto

Amdocs

Megaport

Akamai

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudflare

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Conclusion

The global NaaS market is poised for robust growth, driven by rapid cloud adoption, demand for scalable network solutions, and enterprise migration toward managed network services. NaaS enables organizations to reduce capital expenditures, optimize resource utilization, and deliver high-quality, automated network services. With continued technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and the growing role of WANaaS and cloud connectivity, the market is expected to witness significant expansion through 2030, making NaaS a critical enabler of digital transformation across industries.