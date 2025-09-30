Phosphoramidite Market Driven by Rising Demand in DNA Synthesis

In 2024, the global phosphoramidite market was valued at USD 1.15 billion, and it is expected to grow to USD 2.27 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.06% between 2025 and 2033. The expansion is largely driven by increasing use of phosphoramidites in oligonucleotide manufacturing, coupled with rising prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases, leading to greater R&D activity in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America commanded the largest revenue share in this market at 39.30%.

Within North America, the U.S. represented the largest portion of revenue in 2024.

By type, DNA phosphoramidites held the largest share at 36.06%.

On the basis of application, the drug discovery & development segment dominated with a 54.14% share in 2024.

In terms of end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led with 61.88% of revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Base year (2024) size: USD 1.15 billion

Projected 2033 size: USD 2.27 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.06%

Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2024, while Asia Pacific is forecast to grow the fastest.

Additional growth drivers include an aging population, rising healthcare spending, and intensifying focus on genomics, synthetic biology, and oligonucleotide therapeutics.

The surge in oligonucleotide-based therapeutics such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), and mRNA therapies is fueling demand for phosphoramidites as essential intermediates in assembling nucleotide chains. The success of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced confidence in synthetic RNA technologies and catalyzed expanded adoption in therapeutics.

Research institutions and biotechnology firms are scaling up genomic and synthetic biology initiatives, raising demand for high-quality DNA/RNA synthesis reagents. Phosphoramidites are critical to these efforts, including gene editing, synthetic circuit design, and engineered biology applications. In response, suppliers are enhancing capabilities to supply increasingly complex and modified phosphoramidite reagents.

Innovation is a constant in this industry, as players invest in new processes, expanded product lines (e.g. novel linkers or modified reagents), and higher purity standards to meet diverse customer needs. Collaborations and partnerships are common — for example, a 2023 agreement saw Fluor contracted to support Agilent’s large-scale oligonucleotide manufacturing expansion (valued at USD 725 million), which ultimately boosts phosphoramidite demand.

Regulation also plays a significant role: manufacturers must adhere to strict purity, safety, and quality requirements. These compliance demands act as entry barriers, favoring established players with strong capabilities in quality control and validation. Recent geographic expansions, such as GenScript’s upgraded facility in Zhenjiang, China, further emphasize the global scaling of supply networks to address rising regional demand.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The phosphoramidite sector is moderately consolidated, with top global players commanding substantial influence through scale, product breadth, and technology leadership. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Merck KGaA are dominant due to their vast manufacturing infrastructure, global distribution, and comprehensive reagent portfolios.

BOC Sciences has strengthened its position by delivering custom, scalable solutions servicing both research and industrial markets. Glen Research and LGC Biosearch Technologies focus on specialized and modified phosphoramidites, catering to advanced therapeutic and diagnostic needs. Biosynth has expanded via acquisitions and product diversification to cover diagnostic and therapeutic domains. QIAGEN contributes through its custom synthesis and reagent business, especially in genomics. BIONEER CORPORATION and PolyOrg, Inc. concentrate on cost-effective manufacturing and regional reach. Lumiprobe Corporation has earned a niche with fluorescent phosphoramidites and stringent quality standards.

Though a few large firms dominate, smaller niche players remain relevant, especially in customized or modified phosphoramidite segments. Strategic alliances, regional expansion, and product innovation will continue to shape the competitive dynamics as demand intensifies.

Key Companies List

BOC Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

Glen Research

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Biosynth

BIONEER CORPORATION

QIAGEN

PolyOrg, Inc.

Lumiprobe Corporation

Conclusion

Overall, the phosphoramidite market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033, nearly doubling in size by value. Strong demand from oligonucleotide therapeutics, increasing genomic research, and expansion of synthetic biology applications underpin this trajectory. Key players with deep technological and quality capabilities lead the market, while specialized niche actors continue to find opportunities in high-complexity or custom segments. As regulatory expectations tighten and innovation accelerates, the competitive landscape will hinge on product quality, supply reliability, and ability to support evolving therapeutic modalities.

