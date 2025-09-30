New Book Illuminates Notre Dame’s Enduring Leadership Legacy

South Bend, IN, 2025-10-01 — /EPR Network/ — A new book by author and sports journalist Len Clark, Ph.D. brings the University of Notre Dame’s unique leadership tradition to life for modern readers. Vision, Values, and Victories: Notre Dame Style Leadership explores how timeless principles of faith, integrity, service, and excellence can guide leaders in business, education, athletics, and beyond.

Drawing inspiration from legendary Notre Dame ﬁgures such as Father Edward Sorin, Father Theodore Hesburgh, Ara Parseghian, and MuJet McGraw, the book showcases how leaders with clear vision and unwavering values create victories that extend far beyond the scoreboard.

“Notre Dame’s leadership ethos has always been about more than winning games,” said Dr. Clark. “It’s about inspiring others, acting ethically, and leaving a legacy of service and purpose. This book is both a reﬂection on that tradition and a practical playbook for leaders today.”

The book features contributions from respected voices in leadership and Notre Dame circles, along with practical sections such as Clark’s Corner, After Reading Reviews, and real-world exercises designed to help readers apply the lessons to their own careers and communities.

Vision, Values, and Victories blends history, storytelling, and actionable leadership insights—making it a valuable resource for executives, coaches, educators, students, and anyone seeking to lead with purpose.

Availability:

Vision, Values, and Victories: Notre Dame Style Leadership is available now at https://ndleadershipbook.com and in paperback and e-book formats through major online retailers.

About the Author:

Len Clark, Ph.D. is a multimedia sports journalist, broadcaster, and leadership consultant. With decades of experience covering Notre Dame athletics and teaching communication, Clark combines a historian’s eye, a journalist’s storytelling, and a leadership expert’s practical insights to inspire today’s leaders.

Media Contact:

Len Clark, Ph.D.

Email: len@ltcmedia.org

Website: https://www.ndleadershipbook.com