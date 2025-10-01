Home Dialysis Systems Market 2030: Key Partnerships Spearheading Market Growth

The global home dialysis systems market was valued at USD 17.50 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 42.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.34% from 2022 to 2030. Market growth is driven by technological innovations, increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), risks associated with organ transplants, shortage of donors, and ongoing efforts by key players to introduce advanced products and services.

A notable example includes the May 2021 involvement of Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company focused on reducing the cost and complexity of dialysis, with Health Home—an alliance of innovative healthcare organizations. Their goal is to shift policymakers’ perceptions of home healthcare as a viable setting for managing chronic diseases like CKD. Such strategic collaborations are expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a pivotal role in increasing the global demand for dialysis. For example, according to Fresenius Medical Care, dialysis patient numbers were 346,553 in 2020 compared to 345,425 in 2021. During the pandemic, home hemodialysis gained traction as a safer alternative, reducing patients’ exposure to potential infection. According to Physidia, infection rates among home dialysis patients were 50% lower than those treated in clinical settings. This prompted several countries to introduce incentives promoting home dialysis. In January 2021, ELSAN Group partnered with Physidia to develop home hemodialysis within its private hospitals across France—an agreement expected to further boost market growth.

Moreover, remote patient management technologies have proven especially valuable during the pandemic for patients with compromised immune systems. In June 2021, Baxter International Inc. introduced the Sharesource Analytics 1.0 module—an advanced digital health solution for peritoneal dialysis patients. Integrated into Baxter’s Sharesource remote monitoring platform, it offers clinicians real-time trend data via a comprehensive dashboard. The company planned a global rollout starting in the U.S., with a monthly subscription model.

Order a free sample PDF of the Home Dialysis Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The rising incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) continues to be a significant factor fueling demand for home dialysis solutions. According to a 2020 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 786,000 individuals in the U.S. suffer from ESRD—71% of whom require dialysis, while 29% await transplants. The same report notes that as of the end of 2018, 12.5% of dialysis patients were receiving treatment at home—a number that more than doubled from 2008 to 2018, indicating a growing acceptance of home-based dialysis.

The U.S. led the global home dialysis systems market in 2021, thanks to numerous government and organizational initiatives. For example, America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) supported greater access to home dialysis in 2021. Additionally, Baxter International Inc. endorsed the federal “Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative,” which aims to ensure that by 2025, 80% of newly diagnosed ESRD patients either receive organ transplants or utilize home dialysis. These policy-driven efforts are expected to significantly influence future market dynamics.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 38.40% in 2021.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, hemodialysis (HD) dominated the market with over 86.41% of the global revenue in 2021.

By product, the service segment held the largest share at over 55.44% in 2021.

By treatment, chronic kidney disease led the market with a share of over 80.22% in 2021.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2021: USD 17.50 Billion

USD 17.50 Billion Projected Market Size by 2030: USD 42.32 Billion

USD 42.32 Billion CAGR (2022–2030): 10.34%

10.34% Largest Market in 2021: North America

Key Players and Market Share Insights:

Manufacturers of home dialysis systems are accelerating regulatory approvals and adopting diverse strategies such as mergers, partnerships, product launches, and innovations to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2019, Baxter International Inc. reported that its Sharesource remote patient management platform had supported over 5 million peritoneal dialysis (PD) treatments globally—a development anticipated to further stimulate market growth.

Prominent players in the global market include:

Fresenius Medical Care

Cantel Medical

Baxter International Inc.

Europlaz Technologies Ltd

Quanta Dialysis Technologies

Outset Medical

AWAK Technologies

DaVita

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The global home dialysis systems market is poised for significant growth through 2030, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease, technological advancements, and increased demand for home-based care—particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strategic partnerships, policy support, and innovations in remote patient monitoring have further bolstered market prospects. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize patient-centered and decentralized care models, home dialysis is set to play a critical role in shaping the future of kidney disease management.