Rapid Success of the Cromwell Branch: Over 50 Moves in Just Two Months

Tauranga, New Zealand, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Lift and Shift Movers is celebrating a big win in Cromwell. In just eight weeks, the branch has helped more than 50 households and businesses relocate. For a brand-new branch, that’s a major achievement and a clear sign that locals already trust the team with one of life’s biggest jobs.

When the Cromwell office launched, the team expected a steady start. Instead, the phones were ringing from day one. Families moving into new homes and businesses shifting offices were quick to call, and the branch has stayed busy ever since.

Cromwell Community Shows Strong Support

It’s been fantastic to see how quickly the Cromwell community has welcomed them. Their crew takes pride in careful planning and hard work, and hitting 50 moves this early really shows the value of that approach.

Experience That Builds Trust

The company already has a strong track record in other regions, including movers Tauranga, where it’s built a reputation for reliability and customer care. Bringing that same experience to Cromwell meant locals had confidence from the start.

Making the Process Stress-Free

Every move has its challenges, but customers say the Cromwell team’s friendly approach and clear communication made all the difference. From packing fragile items to handling bigger commercial jobs, the focus has been on making the process stress-free.

Looking Ahead with Confidence

Reaching 50 moves in just two months is more than a number—it’s proof that Cromwell needed a dependable relocation service. The branch is now planning to grow its capacity and ensure even faster response times. With experience drawn from busy centres like movers Tauranga, Lift and Shift Movers is confident it can continue raising the bar in Cromwell and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://www.liftandshiftmovers.co.nz or contact 64 272714241.

About Lift and Shift Movers:

Lift and Shift Movers is a premier moving company in Tauranga, New Zealand. Specialising in residential and office relocations, the company is known for its exceptional service, high-quality packing materials, and extensive reach across New Zealand. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a reputation for reliability, Lift and Shift Movers is dedicated to making every move a smooth and stress-free experience.