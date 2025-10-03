Recliners India Unveils Luxury Multiplex Recliners at Rathindra Multiplex in Kolkata west Bengal

Kolkata, India, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Recliners India, a leading name in premium cinema seating, is proud to announce the grand opening of Rathindra Multiplex in Kolkata, where every seat showcases our state-of-the-art multiplex recliners and sofa sliders. As the exclusive manufacturer and installer of all seating at this stunning new cinema, we’re elevating Kolkata’s vibrant film scene with unmatched comfort and style, redefining how moviegoers enjoy their favourite films.

Forget stiff seats and cramped rows. Recliners India has outfitted every auditorium at Rathindra Multiplex with our signature multiplex recliners, crafted for ultimate relaxation. “Partnering with Rathindra Multiplex has been a game-changer for us,” says Dileep Kumar, Vice President of Sales at Recliners India. “As we manufactured and installed every single multiplex recliner and sofa slider in their auditoriums, we’re excited to see Kolkata’s cinema lovers sink into the ultimate comfort our designs provide.”

Our multiplex recliners are fully motorized, extra-wide seats with adjustable reclining angles, plush cushioning, and generous legroom. Equipped with individual swivel trays for food & beverage, these multiplex recliners create a personal oasis for enjoying blockbusters or indie gems. For shared moments, our sofa sliders offer a cozy, armrest-free setup in luxurious leather, perfect for couples or friends to stretch out and savor the show together.

Kolkata’s deep love for cinema inspires us, and Recliners India is thrilled to set a new standard for luxury with our multiplex recliners at Rathindra Multiplex. This isn’t just a theatre—it’s a destination where every seat feels like home, only better. Moviegoers can now swap outdated chairs for our cutting-edge multiplex recliners and dive into cinematic bliss.

Join us at Rathindra Multiplex to experience films like never before, wrapped in the comfort of Recliners India’s multiplex recliners.

For more information about Recliners India and their range of Recliner Sofas, please visit www.reclinersindia.com or drop a line at enquiry@reclinersindia.com.

About Recliners India

Recliners India is a premier manufacturer and exporter of multiplex recliners, holding over 90% market share in India’s cinema seating industry. For 28 years, we’ve crafted innovative, comfortable seating for theatres worldwide.

