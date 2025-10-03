BFC Publications Presents Je connais le français – I by Neeraj Manhans

INDIA, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is delighted to announce the release of Je connais le français – I by Neeraj Manhans, a beginner-friendly guide designed to make learning French simple, structured, and enjoyable.

This comprehensive book introduces learners to the fundamentals of the French language with clarity and confidence. Covering essential topics such as the French alphabet, greetings, numbers, age, and self-introduction, it also provides a strong foundation in core verbs like être, avoir, aller and regular -er, -ir, -re verbs, explained along with their negative and interrogative forms. Readers will further explore days of the week, months, telling time, articles (definite, indefinite, and contracted), countries, nationalities, colors, possessive adjectives, and much more.

With its step-by-step approach, clear explanations, and practical examples, Je connais le français – I is more than just a language book—it’s a supportive companion for anyone eager to embrace French. Whether you are a student starting your academic journey or a self-learner passionate about new languages, this book equips you with the tools to understand, speak, and enjoy French in real-life contexts.

Author Neeraj Manhans brings a thoughtful, learner-centered perspective to language teaching, ensuring that readers not only grasp the rules but also develop a genuine appreciation for the beauty of French.

Je connais le français – I is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.

For learners seeking an inspiring and accessible first step into French, this book is a must-read.